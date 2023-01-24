What to know about the storm expected to hit the South

Severe winter storms are predicted to hit the South of the U.S. starting midday on Tuesday, reports The New York Times. Tornadoes and strong winds are expected to affect 15 million people along the Gulf Coast.

6:57am CST #SPC Day1 Outlook Enhanced Risk: from the middle Texas Coast to the western Florida Panhandle https://t.co/TgJgC6cQZw pic.twitter.com/162H7nck3g — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) January 24, 2023

Along with winds, coastal areas could also see severe thunderstorms which may cause flash flooding. Storm weather will be seen from Texas to the Florida Panhandle, per The Weather Channel. The Southeast including parts of Georgia, the Carolinas, and Virginia may experience some of the weather going into Wednesday as the storm moves east.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has already called for the state's emergency response team to be prepared for the storm and a number of flights in the state have also been cancelled. Louisiana and Mississippi have also urged residents to be prepared.

I've directed @TDEM to activate state resources ahead of severe weather expected across our state. Please remain weather-aware and heed guidance from local officials to protect yourself and your loved ones. Visit https://t.co/5INXT0QS32 for safety tips. pic.twitter.com/xclasLRmAY — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 23, 2023

This storm comes just a month following another tornado that hit New Orleans leaving three dead.