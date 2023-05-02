Will the Supreme Court's rejection of oil companies' climate case appeals help the environment?

The U.S. Supreme Court announced that it would not hear appeals of climate cases from oil companies. This was seen as a rather surprising move for the notoriously conservative court, essentially allowing state climate rulings and laws to hold. In general, state courts are "often seen as more favorable to plaintiffs than federal court," according to Reuters. A number of states have filed suits against oil companies seeking environmental and climate damages as a result of their operations and will now have the cases addressed in state courts.

The move could potentially cost oil companies like Chevron and ExxonMobil billions of dollars as state environmental laws tend to be stricter than federal laws, according to E&E News. An important distinction is that the court's decision found that the "Clean Air Act does not completely bar state law claims regarding interstate pollution," meaning "state lawsuits might be quashed by the Clean Air Act."

Some view the high court's decision as a victory for the climate and a "major threat to the oil industry," while others see it as not a good way of tackling climate change.

'Will do nothing to advance global climate solutions'

Leaving climate decisions to state courts "will do nothing to advance global climate solutions, nothing to reduce emissions, and nothing to address climate-related impacts," according to Theodore Boutrous, a legal representative for the oil company Chevron. "Climate change is an issue of national and global magnitude that requires a coordinated federal policy response, not a disjointed patchwork of lawsuits in state courts across multiple states."

These lawsuits are highly political and "liberal cities and their trial lawyer allies rightly suspect they can secure big payouts and punishing injunctive terms in their own state courts," states Donald Kochan in The Hill. He adds that it's "not right or fair" to single out these energy companies "while ignoring other industries and carbon emitters" and that "liberal mayors probably don't expect their climate lawsuits to actually fix climate change."