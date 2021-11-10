The 9 categories of American voter

It seems like every few weeks, a news organization or polling outfit releases a new schematic breakdown of American public opinion, complete with a fun, breezy quiz that makes it possible for readers to place themselves in one of the proposed groups. The latest of these, released this week by the Pew Research Center is more interesting, illuminating, and methodologically rigorous than most, giving us a data-driven ultrasound of the American electorate.

"Beyond Red and Blue: The Political Typology," lays out nine categories of voter, four roughly aligned with each of the country's two major parties, and one alienated by and ideologically equidistant from both.

Beginning on the left, Pew finds several types of Democrats. There are members of a Progressive Left, who are majority white/non-Hispanic and aim for sweeping change across a range of policies and cultural attitudes, and Establishment Liberals, who advocate for less dramatic change. Then there are Democratic Mainstays, who are very loyal to the party but older, more conservative on some issues, and more racially diverse. (This is also the largest of the left-leaning blocs in the electorate as a whole.) And finally, there is the Outsider Left, which is the youngest group on the left and most deeply frustrated by the political system and Democratic establishment. At 28 percent, the Outsider Left is also the largest group among committed Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents.

The right, meanwhile, is divided among three groups or styles of conservatives: Faith and Flag Conservatives are furthest right on most issues, eschewing compromise and affirming a strong role for religion in American public life; Committed Conservatives hold somewhat more moderate views of immigration and believe in a more internationalist foreign policy with America in a leadership role; finally, there's the Populist Right, which is mostly rural and diverges from the other groups in favoring strong immigration restrictions and criticizing big business. That leaves a fourth group — the Ambivalent Right — that is younger, less uniformly conservative, and more critical of Donald Trump than the members of the other groups.