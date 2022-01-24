Taylor Swift slams Blur's Damon Albarn for 'really f---ed up' claim she doesn't write her songs

Taylor Swift is firing back at Damon Albarn over his "really f---ed up" claims about her music.

Swift on Monday said she's no longer a fan of Albarn, the frontman of Blur and co-founder of Gorillaz, after he claimed to the Los Angeles Times that she doesn't write her own songs.

"I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this," Swift wrote on Twitter, tagging Albarn. "I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging."

When the Times interviewer described Swift as an "excellent songwriter," Albarn dismissively replied, "She doesn't write her own songs." The journalist responded that "of course she does," but Albarn claimed co-writing "doesn't count" and that there's "a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes." He also said he prefers Billie Eilish to Swift because her music is "just darker" and "less endlessly upbeat," calling Eilish, along with her brother and co-writer Finneas, a "really interesting songwriter."

Swift tweeted that while Albarn doesn't "have to like my songs," it's "really f---ed up to try and discredit my writing," adding in a follow-up post, "PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering." Jack Antonoff, who has produced Swift's recent albums, also responded to the claim, sarcastically writing, "I've never met Damon Albarn and he's never been to my studio but apparently he knows more than the rest of us about all those songs Taylor writes and brings in."

Update: Albarn apologized to Swift "unreservedly and unconditionally" on Monday afternoon, writing, "The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting."