Why are facial recognition technology rules changing in Detroit?

A wrongful arrest leads to a big settlement

Detroit police are changing their rules for facial recognition software after a "grainy photo made from poorly lit footage" led to the arrest of an innocent man for theft, said The Detroit Free Press. Robert Williams will receive a $300,000 settlement for the wrongful 2020 arrest, which he said "upended" his life. "My wife and young daughters had to watch helplessly as I was arrested for a crime I didn't commit," he said. Investigators will no longer be allowed to make arrests or conduct lineups based solely on software identifications.

But Detroit isn't the only city implementing such restrictions. "The powerful but imperfect artificial intelligence technology" has led to at least a half-dozen wrongful arrests, said The Washington Post, which is why a growing number of states and cities are drawing boundaries around the use of facial recognition. That hasn't always worked: Investigators in Austin and San Francisco reportedly skirted the rules by "asking for help from other law enforcement agencies that still have access." Disclosure can be an issue. "Police are using it" to make suspect identifications, said Chesa Boudin, San Francisco's former district attorney, "but not saying they are using it."

Joel Mathis is a freelance writer who has spent nine years as a syndicated columnist, co-writing the RedBlueAmerica column as the liberal half of a point-counterpoint duo. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic, The Kansas City Star and Heatmap News. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

