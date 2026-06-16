Fox buys Roku in a bet on ad-supported streaming

The $22 billion deal gives Fox additional access to 100 million households

Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
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Roku is getting purchased by Fox Corp.
Roku is getting purchased by Fox Corp.
(Image credit: Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

What happened

Fox Corp. said Monday it was buying streaming and smart-TV company Roku for $22 billion, its first major acquisition since chief executive Lachlan Murdoch cemented control of his family’s media empire last year. The deal will give Fox, with its news and live sports content, a foothold in the more than 100 million households that use Roku’s platform.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  