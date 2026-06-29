The push to protect your fingerprints

Experts have devised a way to update your fingerprints and iris data

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published

Illustration of an index finger wearing a disguise of glasses, nose and false moustache
A new study tested a method that would let users ‘reset’ their fingerprints
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Shutterstock / Getty Images)

If a hacker steals your password, you can create a new one, but if someone gains access to your fingerprint or iris data, you can hardly replace your fingers or eyes. But a new study has shown promise with a technique that allows users to “update” their fingerprints, which could make us all safer online.

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Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

 
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 