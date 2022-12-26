White House lambasts Texas governor for dropping migrants at vice president's home on Christmas Eve

The White House harshly criticized Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) after he sent several busloads of migrants to the home of Vice President Kamala Harris on Christmas Eve as temperatures dipped below freezing.

In a statement obtained by CNN on Sunday, White House spokesperson Abdullah Hasan called Abbott's move a "cruel, dangerous, and shameful stunt."

"As we have repeatedly said, we are willing to work with anyone – Republican or Democrat alike – on real solutions, like the comprehensive immigration reform and border security measures President Biden sent to Congress on his first day in office, but these political games accomplish nothing and only put lives in danger," the statement added.

A trio of buses had dropped off the migrants at Number One Observatory Circle — the vice president's official residence — late Saturday evening, with NBC News reporting the buses contained about 140 people, including women and young children. The move appears to be the latest in an effort among GOP governors to send migrants to Democrat-led states.

However, many Democrats saw Abbott's decision as particularly cruel given the frigid temperatures seen in the nation's capital over Christmas, with one video captured by WJLA-TV showing migrants exiting the bus wrapped in blankets, some of them appearing to wear only t-shirts and shorts.

The third and final bus of migrants of the night of migrants buses up to D.C. from Texas arriving, with Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network taking them to a church: pic.twitter.com/Y65B8RnilZ — Christian Flores (@CFloresNews) December 25, 2022

Despite the winter weather, Amy Fischer, a volunteer with the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network, told CNN the group had been told of the migrant's impending arrival and was prepared for them.

"We are always here welcoming folks with open arms," Fischer said.