Did DeSantis' 'glitchy' Twitter launch damage his campaign?

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) launched his long-awaited campaign for the 2024 presidential nomination in a conversation with Elon Musk that was streamed live on Twitter, which the controversial billionaire now owns. The unprecedented online event was supposed to catapult DeSantis into the race and help him regain some of the ground he has lost recently in polls, which show former President Donald Trump the overwhelming favorite in the GOP field.

But the live stream didn't go as planned. Glitches delayed DeSantis' announcement by 20 minutes. By the time he was finally able to deliver his remarks, more than half of the original online audience of 600,000 had left. Moderator and GOP donor David Sacks claimed so many people wanted to hear DeSantis they were "kind of melting the servers, which is a good sign." DeSantis' campaign said he raised $1 million online within an hour. But rivals had a field day mocking the event. "Glitchy. Tech issues. Uncomfortable silences. A complete failure to launch. And that's just the candidate!" a spokesperson for Trump texted reporters.

DeSantis, 44, talked about his anti-lockdown COVID policies and his anti-woke campaign, and promised to lead a "Great American Comeback" if elected. But the Twitter glitches, not his attacks on the left, dominated the coverage of his launch. Did the Twitter glitches derail DeSantis' campaign before it got started?

What are commentators saying?

This debacle was a "political disaster for DeSantis," said David Smith in The Guardian. When Musk invited DeSantis to make his announcement on Twitter, the governor apparently thought it was "a chance to make a bit of political history, show off his tech savvy, and poke his rival Donald Trump, once the undisputed world tweeting champion." But this "sorry experience did little to suggest" that DeSantis "is capable of governing a global superpower armed with nuclear weapons." He "has built the entire theory of his candidacy around the idea that he is an efficient chief executive of Florida who pays attention to detail," and now he has shown the world it's all smoke and mirrors.