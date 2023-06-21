Is it time for a thaw with China?

Secretary of State Antony Blinken held what he described as "candid" talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping this week at the end of a two-day trip to China, the first by a top official in the Biden administration. The purpose of the visit was to dial back tensions between the two world powers over a host of issues, including Taiwan and trade. Blinken said he and Xi had made "progress," although the two leaders didn't reach an agreement on reopening military-to-military communications, a key U.S. goal.

Republicans criticized the Biden administration for even trying to smooth over differences with Beijing, saying it made the U.S. look weak given China's repeated provocations. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), chair of the House Republican Conference, criticized Blinken for making the trip, which had been scheduled for earlier in the year but was postponed after a Chinese surveillance balloon floated over much of the United States in February before a U.S. fighter jet shot it down. Stefanik urged the Biden administration to "immediately cease their weak and desperate pursuit of a 'thaw.'"

Biden administration officials have said it is crucial to lower tensions with China to prevent miscommunication or accidents from escalating into a military confrontation. Recent "close calls" involving planes and ships in the South China Sea and near Taiwan have increased the sense of urgency, according to The Washington Post. Is now the right time to push for better relations with Beijing?

What are commentators saying?

A high-level visit like Blinken's is "a good place to start," said The Washington Post in an editorial. One visit, even by Washington's top diplomat, "will not be enough to get relations back on track." The State Department is right to "downplay" the prospect of a breakthrough anytime soon. "But it's essential to renew dialogue — especially military-to-military talks," because when the world's two biggest powers are butting heads there's no room for error. The last time a U.S. secretary of state visited China before Blinken's trip was when Mike Pompeo went in 2018. "It's past time for a resumption of dialogue."