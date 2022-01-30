Tom Brady might not be retiring ... or maybe he's waiting for one last payday

Despite ESPN's announcement Saturday that quarterback Tom Brady, who many consider the greatest of all time, had decided to retire after 22 NFL seasons, other sources now say Brady has not yet made up his mind, The Associated Press reported.

Two anonymous sources "familiar with the details" informed AP the seven-time Super Bowl winner told Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht he was still weighing his options.

Brady's father, Tom Brady Sr., told a group of reporters the same thing.

Brady, 44, spent the first 20 seasons of his career with the New England Patriots and the last two with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His career comprised seven Super Bowl wins, nine Super Bowl appearances, five Super Bowl MVP awards, and 365 games.

Brady holds NFL records for regular-season career passing yards, passes attempted, passes completed, and touchdowns, per Yahoo! Sports.

According to Fox Business, the terms of Brady's contract stipulate that he will forfeit $15 million if he retires before Feb. 4. If he waits until Friday, the money is all his.