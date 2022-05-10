Tom Brady tapped as lead NFL analyst for Fox Sports after he retires

Tom Brady hasn't retired yet, despite announcing earlier this year he would do so. But when he does, he's got his next gig lined up.

Fox Sports announced Tuesday that Brady will join the network as lead NFL analyst after he officially retires from football.

Under this deal, Brady will "not only call our biggest NFL games" but also "serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives," Fox Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch said, per Deadline.

"We are delighted that Tom is committed to joining the Fox team and we wish him the best in this upcoming season," Murdoch added.

Brady officially announced his retirement from football in February, only to say six weeks later he would actually return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season after all. Brady told ESPN he decided to un-retire in part because the last season ended on a "very bitter" note with a loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

"I know I don't have a lot left, I really do," Brady also said. "I know I'm at the end of my career."

On Tuesday, Brady said he was "excited" to join Fox Sports but noted he still has "a lot of unfinished business on the field" first. Murdoch said it will be "entirely up to" Brady when he decides to "move into what will be an exciting and stellar television career."