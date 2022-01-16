Over 2,400 Sunday flights canceled as winter storm strikes East Coast

According to tracking site FlightAware, airlines canceled more than 2,400 Sunday flights into, out of, or within the United States as winter storms struck the southeastern part of the country.

North Carolina's Charlotte/Douglas International Airport, a hub for American Airlines, was hardest hit, canceling almost 90 percent of its flights, CNN Business reported. American Airlines announced it will allow travelers affected by the weather to rebook flights with no fee.

In anticipation of the storm, the governors of North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Virginia all declared states of emergency Saturday, CNN reported. The announcement sent Southerners scrambling to stock up on essentials like bread and milk.

According to The Associated Press, Atlanta, which gets an average of only 1.9 inches of snow per year, is expected to be hit by a "mixture of ice and up to 2 inches (5 centimeters) of snow … as well as sustained winds of up to 35 mph (56 kph) with gusts as high as 60 mph (95 kph)."

As of Sunday afternoon, over 1,500 U.S. flights scheduled for Monday had already been canceled, as had more than 200 Tuesday flights.