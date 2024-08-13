What you get in The Week smartphone and tablet app

If your subscription to The Week includes digital access, you will be able to read the weekly magazine and our twice-daily digital editions. The Week magazine is available in the app on Thursday evenings. You can browse through a digital version of the print pages, or tap on individual stories to read the article full-page.

You can also read archive editions of the magazine, save articles to come back to later – and listen to The Week Unwrapped podcast, released each Friday.

To start using the app, downloaded it from Apple's App Store or Google's Play Store and log in using your subscriber number (note, the password you created to log in to the website will not work in the app). Click here for help finding your subscriber number.

How to upgrade to the latest app version

If you have just downloaded the app for the first time, you will automatically get the most recent edition. If you have been using the app for some time, and are no longer receiving new editions, you will need to update the app (at no extra cost). How you do this will depend on what kind of smartphone or tablet you have:

Apple iOS

1. Open the App Store.

2. Tap your profile icon at the top of the screen.

3. Scroll to The Week app and tap Update.

Android

1. Open the Google Play Store app.

2. At the top right, tap your profile icon.

3. Tap Manage apps and device and then Manage.

4. Scroll down to The Week app and tap Update.

Customer services

For UK-based subscribers: If you cannot find what you are looking for on mymagazine.co.uk, you can email subscriptions@theweek.co.uk or call customer services on 0330 333 9494 (lines open Monday-Friday, 8.30am-7pm, and Saturday, 10am-3pm).

For US-based subscribers: If you cannot find what you are looking for on service.theweek.com you can email theweek@cdsfulfillment.com or call 1-877-245-8151 (lines open Monday-Friday, 6am-8.30pm, and Saturday, 7am-5pm EST).