Texas nonprofit shares bizarre cheat sheet for identifying CRT buzzwords in the classroom

Stay alert — as the Texas Public Policy Foundation will have you know, Critical Race Theory is everywhere...even in the most basic, necessary, and important lessons on the history of America and racism.

Are you wondering if Critical Race Theory is being taught in your child's school? Stay on the lookout for some of CRT's less "buzzworthy" names and language 👇 #BanCRT pic.twitter.com/GtqkxMYtKc — Texas Public Policy Foundation (@TPPF) June 29, 2021

In a call to ban CRT from schools, the nonprofit research institute shared on Tuesday a graphic listing some of the less "buzzworthy" names and language for such teachings in the classroom. But included on the cheat sheet are innocuous terms like "identity" and "cultural intelligence;" major social causes like "equity, diversity, and inclusion" and "Black lives matter;" and touchstones of American history like "colonialism" and "colonizer."

is your child's school discussing "colonialism"? You know, that thing that created our geopolitical world as it exists today? that's critical race theory! https://t.co/6elrCOd4Wo — Wesley (@WesleyLowery) June 30, 2021

This is a lot of words to censor. https://t.co/L3lkdlI22X — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) June 30, 2021

Looks like these guidelines aren't as clear or effective as TPPF thought.