Texas nonprofit shares bizarre cheat sheet for identifying CRT buzzwords in the classroom
Stay alert — as the Texas Public Policy Foundation will have you know, Critical Race Theory is everywhere...even in the most basic, necessary, and important lessons on the history of America and racism.
In a call to ban CRT from schools, the nonprofit research institute shared on Tuesday a graphic listing some of the less "buzzworthy" names and language for such teachings in the classroom. But included on the cheat sheet are innocuous terms like "identity" and "cultural intelligence;" major social causes like "equity, diversity, and inclusion" and "Black lives matter;" and touchstones of American history like "colonialism" and "colonizer."
Looks like these guidelines aren't as clear or effective as TPPF thought.