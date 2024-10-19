A storm of lies: the politics of hurricane season

Trump and allies weaponise hurricane season, falsely accusing Biden-Harris administration of misusing relief funds

St. Petersburg, Florida
Donald Trump has spread claims that Democratic officials went 'out of their way to not help people in Republican areas'
Back-to-back hurricanes have wreaked havoc across America's southeastern states in the past month, said Rex Huppke in USA Today. And as if officials didn't have enough on their plate, they're also having to contend with a mass of lies and misinformation.

The primary source of this stuff is Donald Trump. Among his recent false claims is that Democratic officials had gone "out of their way to not help people in Republican areas"; that Kamala Harris had spent all the federal relief funds on housing illegal migrants; and that President Biden hadn't been in touch with governors in affected states. Trump's lies have been amplified by his "minions": Elon Musk tweeted that federal officials had been "ferrying illegals" into the country, instead of "saving American lives"; the Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested that the government can control the weather, and was deliberately directing hurricanes towards Trump country.



