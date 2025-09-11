Has Israel’s Qatar strike scuppered a ceasefire?
Netanyahu ‘gambles’ on ‘overwhelming strength’ rather than diplomacy in attack on Hamas negotiation team in Doha
Israel’s president has defended his country’s attack on Hamas leaders in Doha amid growing international condemnation over the targeted air strike on Qatari territory. “If you want to move on, you have to remove some of the people if they are not willing to get that deal,” said Isaac Herzog.
What did the commentators say?
By attacking “parties to a negotiation in the midst of their deliberations”, Israel has “literally blown up” Gaza ceasefire talks, said ABC News.
The air strike shows “it has no interest” in stopping the war in Gaza. The Hamas negotiators were the very people who “could approve a ceasefire and had already agreed to multiple proposals before”. This assassination attempt will “make any country or group question the point” of negotiating with Israel.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Whatever “diplomatic momentum existed” has “evaporated into thin air” since Israel struck Qatar, said Daniel DePetris in The Spectator. The latest draft ceasefire was “tabled just a few days ago” but it “now lies in tatters, if it was a serious proposal to begin with”. Benjamin Netanyahu and his government have “dealt a serious blow to a diplomatic process that was already on life support”; this was probably “the goal all along”.
Netanyahu has “clearly concluded” that ceasefire negotiations were “leading nowhere”, said the Council on Foreign Relations. So “decapitating Hamas” is a more efficient way for Israel to “advance its war aims of destroying the group, bringing home Israeli hostages” and making sure that Hamas “can never rule again”.
For Hamas, the strike “could be a warning to get on with things” and “accept the deal on offer”, said David Patrikarakos on UnHerd. Either way, Netanyahu has “staked his legacy” on the “gamble” that “overwhelming strength and the repeated destruction of Israel’s enemies” can achieve "what diplomacy with Hamas has not”.
What next?
The Qatari government has commissioned a legal team to look into holding Netanyahu responsible for breaking international law with the attack.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Meanwhile, the EU may suspend bilateral support for Israel in the wake of the incident, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The proposed measures include sanctions targeting “extremist ministers and violent settlers” as well as a partial freeze on trade agreements.
The Doha attack could also imperil the Abraham Accords that normalised relations between Israel and several Arab states, said Rami G. Khouri on Al Jazeera. How Washington handles the “intensifying Israeli attacks” on Arab states could “shape the future” of relations between the US and the Gulf nations.
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
-
Deaf Republic: ‘an experimental epic of war and resistance’
The Week Recommends Ukrainian-American writer Ilya Kaminsky’s poetry collection is brought to the stage in this ‘enthralling’ production
-
The Week US subscriptions FAQ
How to manage your subscription, get digital access, enquire about delivery problems and renew gift subscriptions
-
10 upcoming albums to stream during spooky season
The Week Recommends As fall arrives, check out new albums from Taylor Swift, Jeff Tweedy, the Lemonheads and more
-
Israel targets Hamas leaders in Qatar airstrike
Speed Read Hamas said five low-level leaders were killed in the attack
-
What are the Abraham Accords and why are they under threat?
The Explainer The 2020 agreements would be 'undermined' if Israel annexes West Bank, UAE warns
-
What is Tony Blair's plan for Gaza?
Today's Big Question Former PM has reportedly been putting together a post-war strategy 'for the past several months'
-
UN votes to end Lebanon peacekeeping mission
Speed Read The Trump administration considers the UN's Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) to be a 'waste of money'
-
Settling the West Bank: a death knell for a Palestine state?
In the Spotlight The reality on the ground is that the annexation of the West Bank is all but a done deal
-
The IDF's manpower problem
The Explainer Israeli military's shortage of up to 12,000 troops results in call-up for tens of thousands of reservists
-
Trump halts Gaza visas as Israelis protest war
Speed Read Laura Loomer voiced her concerns over injured Palestinian kids being brought to the US for treatment and a potential 'Islamic invasion'
-
Israeli security cabinet OKs Gaza City takeover
Speed Read Netanyahu approved a proposal for Israeli Defense Forces to take over the largest population center in the Gaza Strip