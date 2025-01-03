Impeached South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol resists arrest

Hundreds of Yoon's supporters block officials from executing warrant over martial law decree

Police keep watch as supporters of South Korea&#039;s impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol gather near his residence in Seoul
Police keep watch as supporters of South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol gather near his residence in Seoul
(Image credit: Philip Fong / AFP via Getty Images)
By
published

Anti-corruption officials have suspended their attempt to arrest South Korea's "embattled" President Yoon Suk Yeol on insurrection charges after a "dramatic" hours-long stand-off with his security forces, said CNN.

Eighty police officers and investigators from the country's anti-corruption agency entered the presidential compound in Seoul to detain Yoon following his short-lived declaration of martial law last month.

Elizabeth Carr-Ellis, The Week UK

Elizabeth Carr-Ellis is a freelance journalist and was previously the UK website's Production Editor. She has also held senior roles at The Scotsman, Sunday Herald and Hello!. As well as her writing, she is the creator and co-founder of the Pausitivity #KnowYourMenopause campaign and has appeared on national and international media discussing women's healthcare.

