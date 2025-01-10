Is South Korea's young democracy under threat?

Attempts to arrest the impeached President Yoon have shown the 'erosion of the rule of law'

Photo composite illustration of Yoon Suk Yeol, the National Assembly and politicians
President Yoon faces a new attempt to arrest him after his security guards blocked investigators' earlier effort
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images / AP)
By
published

The security chief of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has resigned, a week after leading the team that blocked Yoon's arrest over his brief declaration of martial law.

Park Chong-jun stepped down after being questioned by police over alleged obstruction of duties, and his resignation was accepted by the acting president Choi Sang-mok. Speaking outside police headquarters in Seoul, Park criticised attempts to arrest a sitting president, adding "there should not be any physical clash or bloodshed" in any further attempts.

Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

