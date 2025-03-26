South Korean commission exposes history of fraud and abuse in overseas adoptions
The largest exporter of international adoptees allowed fraud to flourish, as the government pushed the adoption agenda
Since the 1950s, South Korea has been the source of the largest international export of adoptees. And those adoptees were primarily sent overseas to Western countries. Now, for the first time, the country acknowledges that private adoption agencies committed widespread fraud, including falsifying documents to expedite shipping adoptees, with little to no government oversight. Will the South Korean government finally take responsibility for its role in a history of fraudulent adoptions?
What did the commission expose?
Following its investigation, the government-established Truth and Reconciliation Commission admitted that the South Korean government failed to implement proper oversight over how private adoption agencies facilitated overseas adoptions in the wake of the "devastating economic aftermath of the Korean War," said The Wall Street Journal. During the decades after the war ended in 1953, the government used the adoptions of more than 140,000 children as a "cost-effective alternative to strengthening domestic child welfare policies," the commission said.
Adoption agencies during those years "falsified documents to present babies as orphans when they had known parents," said The New York Times. When some babies died before arriving overseas, "other babies were sent in their names." Through policies and laws that promoted adoption, private agencies were permitted to exercise guardianship over children in their custody, resulting in "large-scale overseas placements of children in need of protection," the commission said. Agencies, in some cases, sent the children without proper consent from their biological parents.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Authorities were lax and "provided no meaningful oversight as adoption agencies engaged in dubious or illicit practices while competing to send more children abroad," said The Associated Press. The commission also noted that the government failed to "ensure that agencies properly screened adoptive parents or prevent them from excessively charging foreign adopters," who were often "asked to make additional donations beyond the standard fees."
South Korea's export of babies "peaked in the 1980s, with as many as 8,837 children shipped abroad in 1985," said the Times. Children were "sent abroad like luggage," the commission said. The landmark report resulted from a three-year investigation into the complaints of 367 adoptees throughout Europe, the United States and Australia.
What will be the outcome of the investigation?
The commission's report might not be news to adoptees. Still, it is a "significant victory in the sense that we are finally receiving acknowledgment of what has happened to us over the years," said Anja Pedersen, a girl who was sent to Denmark under another girl's name, said to The New York Times. The findings will "carry repercussions beyond South Korea." Some of the receiving countries, such as Norway and Denmark, have started their own investigations into international adoptions, the Times said.
Not everyone was satisfied with the results of the commission. Some adoptees and one of the commission investigators "criticized the cautiously written report, acknowledging that investigative limitations prevented the commission from more strongly establishing the government's complicity," said the Associated Press. Investigator Sang Hoon Lee noted that the panel choising to defer the assessments of some adoptees' cases over what the commission says is a lack of documentation is problematic. Lee said the committee's reluctance reflected a lack of understanding of adoption's systemic problems. "Personally, I find yesterday's decision very regrettable and consider it a half-baked decision," Lee said.
Regarding the South Korean government, the commission recommended issuing an official apology and developing plans to assist the adoptees who discovered that their adoptions were the result of fraud. It also encouraged the government to investigate "citizenship gaps among adoptees sent to the United States" and to "implement measures to assist those without citizenship, who may number in the thousands," said Associated Press. Adoptee Yooree Kim, who was sent to France without her biological parents, urged the commission to strengthen its recommendations. She said adoptees who were victimized by illicit adoption practices should be entitled to "compensation from the Korean government and adoption agencies, without going through lawsuits."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news.
-
Film reviews: Eephus and The Day the Earth Blew Up
feature Small-town baseballers play their final game and Porky and Daffy return to the big screen
By The Week US Published
-
Music reviews: Playboi Carti, Charley Crockett, and Throwing Muses
feature “Music,” “Lonesome Drifter,” and “Moonlight Concessions”
By The Week US Published
-
Measle outbreak spreads, as does RFK Jr.'s influence
Speed Read The outbreak centered in Texas has grown to at least three states and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is promoting unproven treatments
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Why Serbian protesters set off smoke bombs in parliament
THE EXPLAINER Ongoing anti-corruption protests erupted into full view this week as Serbian protesters threw the country's legislature into chaos
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
How Poland became Europe's military power
The Explainer Warsaw has made its armed forces a priority as it looks to protect its borders and stay close to the US
By Elizabeth Carr-Ellis, The Week UK Published
-
Israel and Hamas reach long-awaited Gaza ceasefire
The Explainer After more than a year of violence that has left tens of thousands dead and pushed the Middle East toward broader regional war, negotiators say an end is in sight
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Is South Korea's young democracy under threat?
Today's Big Question Attempts to arrest the impeached President Yoon have shown the 'erosion of the rule of law'
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published
-
Impeached South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol resists arrest
Speed Read Hundreds of Yoon's supporters block officials from executing warrant over martial law decree
By Elizabeth Carr-Ellis, The Week UK Published
-
Romania's election rerun
The Explainer Shock result of presidential election has been annulled following allegations of Russian interference
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published
-
South Korea roiled by short-lived martial law
Speed Read President Yoon Suk Yeol's imposition of martial law was a 'clear violation of the constitution,' said the opposition parties who have moved to impeach him
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
President Yoon's three hours of chaos: what was South Korea leader thinking?
Today's Big Question A surprise declaration of martial law ignited protests and turmoil overnight
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published