Inside Syria’s al-Hol camp
Aid cuts mean authorities face ‘uphill struggle’ to maintain security
Iraq is pushing for the dismantling of a notorious detention camp just over its border in northeastern Syria, where thousands of people – many with links to ISIS – are struggling in brutal conditions.
Originally set up for Iraqi refugees fleeing war, the al-Hol camp is now a “reliquary of the defeat of Islamic State”, said New Lines magazine. Family members of ISIS fighters are contained here, and Baghdad views it as a threat to national security.
Authorities are facing an "uphill struggle” to secure camps and prisons in this region of Syria, said the BBC, and Donald Trump’s aid cuts have made matters worse because the camp management teams rely “heavily” on non-governmental organisations to provide funding for food and guards.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Too dangerous for guards to enter'
The al-Hol camp is ostensibly run by the Kurdish authorities that control northeastern Syria but both Baghdad and Washington believe that much of the site is actually run by Islamic State, and used for indoctrination and recruitment.
Some 39,000 people, mainly from Syria and Iraq, live in the camp “in UN-style refugee tents”, said Richard Ashmore at the Daily Express, who visited al-Hol this month. It’s so large that it has its own bazaar and clinic, including a maternity unit.
There’s a separated “high-security wing”, reserved for the families of foreign-born ISIS fighters from over 42 countries, which is “deemed too dangerous for guards to enter”. The body of a woman who “fell out of favour was found buried in a shallow grave under rocks earlier this year”. Since 2019, over 150 killings have been documented at the camp, an average of more than two per month.
Afraid to return home
Repatriation efforts have been made but the hold of ISIS ideology in the camp means many of its inhabitants are afraid to leave to return home. Even when, in January, Kurdish authorities offered to allow all of the camp’s 16,000 Syrian nationals to return home, some chose to stay.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
In the foreign-born section, there are people from countries as widespread as Trinidad, Russia, central Asia and Britain. Some of these nations have a “strong record” on bringing their citizens home but others, including European nations, have “stifled repatriation efforts”, said Al Jazeera.
Iraq has had the “most aggressive repatriation strategy” with hundreds of Iraqis repatriated in “more than a dozen campaigns”. And, since the suspension of aid to the camp, Baghdad has “stepped up repatriations”.
The Kurdish authorities have “done their best to keep the camp functioning” but the “sheer number of detainees” means it’s “constantly overcrowded and lacking services”.
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
-
Kissing bug disease has a growing presence in the US
The explainer The disease has had a steady stream of cases in the last 10 years
-
The soups, noodles and cake to make this the most tasty fall yet
The Week Recommends Soothing plates from across the globe
-
6 rustic homes on ranches
Feature Featuring copper kitchen counters in Colorado and a 380-acre property in California
-
Rubio says US brokered end to Syria conflict
Speed Read Syria's defense ministry was targeted in Israeli attacks on the capital
-
Syria's returning refugees
The Explainer Thousands of Syrian refugees are going back to their homeland but conditions there remain extremely challenging
-
Inside the Israel-Turkey geopolitical dance across Syria
THE EXPLAINER As Syria struggles in the wake of the Assad regime's collapse, its neighbors are carefully coordinating to avoid potential military confrontations
-
Is the pro-Assad insurgency a threat to the new Syria?
Today's Big Question Interim leader accuses regime loyalists and 'foreign backers' of trying to 'divide and destroy' the country
-
The challenge facing Syria's Alawites
Under The Radar Minority sect that was favoured under Assad now fears for its future
-
Islamic State: the terror group's second act
Talking Point Isis has carried out almost 700 attacks in Syria over the past year, according to one estimate
-
What will happen in 2025? Predictions and events
The Explainer The new year could bring further chaos in the Middle East and an intensifying AI arms race – all under the shadow of a second Donald Trump presidency
-
Kremlin seeks to quell Assad divorce reports
Speed Read Media reports suggest that British citizen Asma al-Assad wants to leave the deposed Syrian dictator and return to London as a British citizen