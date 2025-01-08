US accuses Sudan rebels of genocide, sanctions chief

Sudan has been engaged in a bloody civil war that erupted in 2023

Sudanese paramilitary leader Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

The U.S. State Department declared Tuesday that the Sudanese paramilitary army the Rapid Support Forces has committed genocide in its bloody civil war against Sudan's military. The Treasury Department also announced sanctions against RSF chief Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, commonly called Hemedti, and seven RSF-linked companies in the United Arab Emirates, the rebels' main foreign backer.

