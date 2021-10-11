Russian man becomes 1st person without legs to scale world's 8th-highest mountain

Earlier this month, Rustam Nabiev became the first person without legs to climb Nepal's 26,781-foot Mount Manaslu — the world's eighth-highest mountain.

Nabiev, 29, is a former paratrooper from Russia, who lost both his legs in 2015 when his barracks collapsed. Last year, he climbed Russia's tallest peak, Mount Elbrus, and decided to challenge himself even further by tackling Manaslu.

His trek took 34 days, with Nabiev pulling himself up the mountain, with the support of Sherpas. "It was like a mission that I had to finish for all those people who were watching me," Nabiev said. "With this act I wanted to show that anything in this life can be accomplished through action."

By the time the climb was completed, Nabiev said his body felt "beat up" due to the "great deal of physical work," but it was worth it. "I thought a great deal about what I've accomplished and I realized that I did something unbelievable," he said. "Deep inside I can't even believe it."