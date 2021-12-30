The best headlines of 2021

Let's be honest: Most headlines in 2021 were not very nice.

But just when you felt overwhelmed by the bombardment of news — about the pandemic and the Capitol insurrection and climate change — there'd be a hilarious headline about a mistranslation involving Adam Driver, or a zebra getaway in Maryland, or an eel that punnily ate a "squid from a clamp."

Here are the headlines that made us laugh and kept us sane in 2021.

Cate Blanchett wins permission for meditation room at her 'haunted' £4.9m Sussex mansion despite discovery of bat colony [Daily Mail]

Queens man impeached — again [Queens Eagle]

Joe the pigeon may be spared death amid speculation he's not from the U.S. [9 News]

15 people catch COVID-19 after reportedly attending cat's birthday party [New York Post]

Scientists have taught spinach to send emails. It doesn't involve a computer. [News 18]

Ignore the rumor about Adam Driver supposedly assaulting a woman with a folding chair, it was a mistranslation [Jezebel]

Young Florida women dressed as grannies to get coronavirus vaccine — and it may have worked [ClickOrlando.com]

Texas Department of Public Safety mistakenly sends Amber Alert for Chucky doll — 3 times [Associated Press]

Wanted man quits lockdown at home for 'peace and quiet' in prison [The Guardian]

Teen reunited with pet rooster lost at Alabama Cracker Barrel after Civil War reenactment [AL.com]

Surly seal spotted on Charlottetown sidewalk apprehended by police [CBC]

Boot fills Foot's boots as Shoe Zone finance boss [The Evening Standard]