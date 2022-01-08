Kazakhstan, Russia, and why recent protests matter

Kazakhstan was suddenly awash in anti-government protests this week after a revolt over the price of fuel turned into something far more potent and powerful. Here's everything you need to know: What's going on? Thousands of Kazakhs across the oil-rich nation have been protesting since Sunday, when the government, in an attempt at moving toward a market economy, lifted a price cap on a commonly-used type of gas. Citizens grew immediately incensed after prices essentially doubled overnight to approximately 100 tenge, or 22 cents, per liter. The revolt is said to have initially begun with a 10,000-person protest in the oil town of Zhanaozen, the site of an infamous 2011 oil worker strike during which at least 15 were killed by the police. Backlash then continued to spread across the country, even though the government has since reimplemented the price controls. Things escalated Wednesday, however, when protesters took over the airport in Almaty. Earlier that day, demonstrators stormed and torched the city's main government building; the former presidential residence and the regional branch of the governing Nur Otan party were also set aflame, reports The New York Times. Almaty police say protesters burned "120 cars, including 33 police vehicles, and damaged about 400 businesses," while the Internal Affairs Ministry reported the deaths of eight members of law enforcement (at the time, protesters had not released an equivalent injury or death report). Other demonstrators in Aktau, the capital of the Mangystau region, were also met with gunfire from police. Meanwhile, the country found itself in a nationwide internet outage as of Tuesday night, conveniently "limiting press coverage, watchdog access and communications within and outside the country," per NPR.

Unrest continued into Thursday, when a Kremlin-led alliance of security forces arrived in Kazakhstan and killed dozens of protesters in Almaty. The alliance, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, includes multiple former Soviet republics like Belarus and Armenia, and serves as "an indication that Kazakhstan's neighbors, particularly Russia, are concerned that the unrest could spread," The Associated Press writes. As of Thursday night, the Internal Affairs Ministry had reportedly regained control of all Almaty government buildings. Security forces also recovered the Almaty airport, per the Russian military. On Friday, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the government had largely restored order. Authorities have reported the deaths of dozens of protesters (with many more injured) and 18 security officers. What are protesters demanding? The scale and strength of the protests suggests this is no longer about fuel prices at all, especially considering the government already caved on that front. Dissent is not necessarily a regular occurance in Kazakhstan, which has more in common with authoritarian regimes than democratic ones. Until 2019, the Central Asian country, which borders Russia to its north and China to its east, was run by President Nursultan Nazarbayev, who — despite handing over control to Tokayev — still wields "tremendous power," per the Times, and serves as the chair of the nation's security council. Nazabayev's reign was "marked by a moderate cult of personality," and included frequent accusations of human rights abuses and autocratic tendencies. As revolts continued, it became increasingly obvious the uprising had shifted away from the price of automotive fuel in favor of a more powerful, anti-communist political statement — Nazarbayev must go. In Aktau, for example, demonstrators could be heard chanting "shal ket," which is Kazakh for "old man, leave," or "old man, go away." Central Asia expert Kate Millinson from London's foreign affairs think tank Chatham House told BBC News the protests are "symptomatic of very deep-seated and simmering anger and resentment at the failure of the Kazhak government to modernise their country and introduce reforms that impact people at all levels." On Friday, protesters issued their most specific list of political demands yet, "asking for a change in power, freedom for civil rights activists, and a return to a 1993 version of the constitution, which is considered to have a more democratic tone and a clearer division of power than the current one," reports The Washington Post. ​​How has the Khazak government responded? Though initially soft in its approach, the government has since cracked down on revolts, implementing a strict, nationwide, two-week state of emergency while cautioning demonstrators to steer clear of violence. "Calls to attack civilian and military offices are completely illegal," Tokayev said Tuesday. "This is a crime that comes with a punishment."