Is Xi's G20 snub worse for China or India?

China's president, Xi Jinping, has decided not to attend the two-day Group of 20 summit starting Sept. 9 in India. Xi attended the 2020 and 2021 meetings virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, but this will be the first time a Chinese leader has skipped one of the gatherings outright since the first summit in 2008. China's second-ranking official, Premier Li Qiang, will go in Xi's place.

The apparent snub of the host country, India, comes as the neighboring nuclear-armed Asian powers are in a standoff over a border dispute, The Guardian noted. They also are battling for leadership on the world stage, with India determined to leverage its rising population and economic output to present itself as a leader of the world's developing nations. Delhi plans to use the summit to demonstrate its new leadership role.

Xi recently attended a South Africa summit of the BRICS bloc, which Beijing is pushing to expand in hopes that it will become a legitimate alternative to the Western-led Group of Seven and the G20. "Xi's skipping the west-heavy club of G20 right after attending the BRICS summit may be a visual illustration of Xi's narrative of 'east is rising, and the west is falling,'" said Wen-ti Sung, an Australian National University political scientist and China expert. Will Xi's absence hurt India, or wind up costing Beijing and giving Delhi the chance to steal the limelight?

This is bad news for India

There's no denying this is a significant "snub to New Delhi," said YP Rajesh, Krishn Kaushik, and Martin Quin Pollard at Reuters. Xi's absence also represents "a new setback to the already frozen relations" between the rival Asia powers. It has "added to existing irritants, including a military stand-off" on the Himalayan border following a June 2020 clash that left 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese troops dead. With no thaw in sight, India might as well forget about the "speedy resolution" it was hoping for.