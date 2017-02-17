The daily business briefing: February 17, 2017

Court says florist discriminated against gay couple

Washington's state Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that a Richland florist violated anti-discrimination laws by refusing to sell a gay couple flowers for their 2013 wedding. The florist, Barronelle Stutzman, had provided flowers to longtime customers Rob Ingersoll and Curt Freed for years, but refused to do the flowers for their wedding because of her opposition to same-sex marriage on religious grounds. "The court affirmed that we are on the right side of the laws and the right side of history," Ingersoll and Freed said in a statement. Stutzman said it was "terrifying" that the government could tell a business owner "what to think and what to do." She and her attorneys plan to appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.