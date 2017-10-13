The daily business briefing: October 13, 2017

Amazon Studios chief placed on leave after sexual harassment report

Amazon announced Thursday that it had put Amazon Studios chief Roy Price on leave after a producer accused him of sexual harassment. Isa Hackett, an executive producer of Amazon's The Man in the High Castle, told The Hollywood Reporter that Price repeatedly propositioned her using explicit language in July 2015. Hackett is the daughter of author Philip K. Dick, whose work is the basis for the series. She said she reported the incident to Amazon. Price's suspension came as actress, director, and producer Rose McGowan tweeted that she had told the head of Amazon Studios that disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein had raped her, and warned against an Amazon bailout of Weinstein's company, but she was told her story was not credible.