Trump reportedly narrowing in on former Bush aide Tom Bossert for homeland security and counterterrorism adviser

President-elect Donald Trump is apparently eyeing one of former President George W. Bush's top aides to serve as his homeland security and counterterrorism adviser, Politico reported Friday, citing two senior transition officials. Tom Bossert, a former deputy homeland security adviser under Bush, met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, along with incoming chief of staff Reince Priebus, national security adviser Michael Flynn, and chief strategist Steve Bannon. Bossert's appointment is now reportedly "nearly a done deal."

Bossert is a fellow at the Atlantic Council. He's already earned the stamp of approval of Stephen Hadley, a former Bush national security adviser who has been influential in Trump's appointments so far. However, Bossert is also reportedly being considered for director of national intelligence.

If tapped as Trump's counterterrorism adviser, Bossert would be key to bolstering the president-elect's promise to eliminate the threat of terror in the U.S. amid recent attacks abroad. Becca Stanek