Trump rips the UN as 'just a club' for people to 'have a good time'

President-elect Donald Trump on Monday afternoon took to Twitter to air his thoughts about the United Nations, and he apparently doesn't think much of the international diplomacy group:
The United Nations has such great potential but right now it is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2016
Trump did say the organization has "such great potential" but neglects to use it, calling the state of the U.N. "so sad!" Trump's missive was met with some criticism, with some former U.N. personnel attacking it as tone-deaf.
On Friday, the U.N. Security Council voted through a resolution demanding Israel cease to build settlements in disputed lands in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. The U.S. declined to exercise its veto power, a decision Trump slammed; Trump's ambassador to Israel has called for moving the American embassy in Israel to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv, which would upend decades of precedent. Israel already announced Monday that it would proceed with its settlement-building in East Jerusalem, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly plans to brief the Trump administration on intelligence it gathered allegedly proving President Obama spearheaded the U.N. resolution against Israeli settlement-building. Kimberly Alters
On Monday night's Kelly File, Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly took to task the critics who feign horror at President-elect Donald Trump's choosiness when it comes to media access. Trump famously blacklisted certain news organizations during his campaign, and he has yet to hold a formal news conference since winning the presidency nearly two months ago.
When a panelist mentioned Trump's "blacklist against reporters," Kelly was quick to cut in that "Barack Obama had a blacklist against reporters who happened to work at this news channel," referring to Fox News. She then explained that she asked Hillary Clinton, the Democratic presidential nominee, "50 ways from Sunday" to appear on her show, but Clinton steadfastly declined.
Why does Kelly think she never snagged the interview? "The reason, I think, was [Clinton] was scared," Kelly said, "but also, her team didn't want to 'legitimize' Fox News. And yet people who didn't call her out at all are now shocked and horrified that Donald Trump might not sit with certain news reporters or organizations." Watch the full discussion below. Kimberly Alters
The days of being able to wiggle out of restraints and avoid the wrath of electric stun guns are over for unruly Korean Air passengers.
Following a much-publicized incident involving pop singer Richard Marx stepping in to help an overwhelmed flight crew hold down a disruptive traveler during a flight from Hanoi to Seoul, Korean Air announced it is revising the company's guidelines for dealing with such incidents. In a statement, Korean Air said it will "react more firmly and actively against in-flight violence that threatens the overall safety of the flight," and will review the use of tasers on board.
Right now, the stun guns are only permitted for use when the crew believes the flight is in "grave danger," and because of that, they are "hesitant" to use the equipment. The company is also reportedly planning on hiring more male flight attendants, ensuring that at least one is on duty for every flight, and offering additional training for the crew. Catherine Garcia
The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces alliance, 10 days into its latest campaign to capture Raqqa, Syria, from the Islamic State, is quickly making gains against the militants.
An SDF spokesman told Reuters its fighters are just a few miles from a major dam on the Euphrates River, about 30 miles west of Raqqa, the Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria. The SDF alliance, which includes the Kurdish YPG militia, is targeting areas held by ISIS west of Raqqa in an attempt to drive the militants out of the city. The spokesman said the alliance has captured 1,300 square kilometers from ISIS over the last 10 days. ISIS has been using suicide car bombs against the alliance, but they are using special weapons to destroy the vehicles before they reach their targets. During the latest offensive, 15 alliance fighters have been killed.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group also said it's likely that Abu Jandal al-Kuwaiti, one of the top ISIS commanders in Syria, was killed Monday while fighting to recapture the village of Jabar. Catherine Garcia
Following the U.N. Security Council resolution condemning the building of settlements in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said Tuesday the country is limiting its "work contacts" with the 10 countries that voted in its favor.
Emmanuel Nashon said Israel is also curtailing "travels of officials from Israel" to Britain, Russia, France, China, Japan, Ukraine, Angola, Egypt, Uruguay, and Spain "until otherwise decided." East Jerusalem and the West Bank are both home to sites holy to Jews, Muslims, and Christians, and the Palestinians claim the areas as part of their future state; Israel captured the territories during a 1967 war, and has said settlement activities in the area should be decided upon during future peace talks.
The U.N. measure called settlement-building in East Jerusalem and the West Bank a "flagrant violation" of international law, and the United States abstained from the vote, having previously used its veto power to prevent Israel from such a censure. On Monday, Israel said despite the resolution, it still planned on building 5,600 new homes in East Jerusalem. Catherine Garcia
The U.S. signed weapon-sale deals worth about $40 billion last year, ranking it first in the world, according to a new congressional study. France ranked as the No. 2 arms seller, far behind with $15 billion. Developing nations continued to rank as the top buyers, led by Qatar with more than $17 billion in weapons purchases, followed by Egypt with $12 billion, and Saudi Arabia with more than $8 billion.
Despite ongoing terrorism threats, total sales in 2015 dropped to $80 billion from $89 billion the year before, "due, in part, to the weakened state of the global economy," wrote Catherine A. Theohary, a national security policy specialist at the bipartisan Congressional Research Service and author of the study. Harold Maass
Russia's military said Monday that its troops had found mass graves with dozens of bodies in Aleppo following the evacuation of rebels from the long-divided Syrian city. Some of the bodies in the graves showed signs of torture, said Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov. Russia dispatched military police to the city, once Syria's largest, after the Russian Air Force helped Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces reclaim the last opposition strongholds. Harold Maass
Israel said Monday that it would proceed with plans for 5,600 new homes in East Jerusalem, undeterred by a United Nations Security Council resolution condemning the building of Israeli settlements in Palestinian areas. Israel said it does not "turn the other cheek."
In the past, the U.S. used its veto power to shield Israel from such criticism at the Security Council, but this time the Obama administration abstained. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials accused President Obama of orchestrating the resolution, and President-elect Donald Trump said things will be different when he takes office in January. Harold Maass