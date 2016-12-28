Barack Obama beat Donald Trump for the title of the 'most admired' man in America

Americans named Hillary Clinton the "most admired" woman for the 15th year in a row, according to Gallup's annual list. President Barack Obama was dubbed the most admired man.
Obama has won every year since 2008, when he beat out George W. Bush before even taking office, Politico reports. Donald Trump came in second to Obama, at 15 percent to the president's 22 percent. Pope Francis came in third, followed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rev. Bill Graham, with former president Bill Clinton and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tying for sixth place. The Dalai Lama, Bill Gates, and Vice President-elect Mike Pence, in 10th place, rounded out the category.
Hillary Clinton has come in first in the Gallup poll a record 21 times. She was followed this year by Michelle Obama, who had 8 percent of the vote to Clinton's 12 percent. Other women to make the top 10 were German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Queen Elizabeth, human rights advocate Malala Yousafzai, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin. Jeva Lange
More and more parking-style meters are popping up in cities across the United States, encouraging passerby to drop in their loose change in lieu of giving it to panhandlers.
The program began in Denver in 2007, and there are now 700 meters in the country, which accept cash and credit cards. The latest meters have been installed in Pasadena, California; Indianapolis; and New Haven, Connecticut, where four have been placed in areas where panhandling has been an issue. While the money is given to programs that help the homeless, Mark Horvath, founder of the homeless advocacy group Invisible People, told The Associated Press the meters further stereotypes that the homeless panhandle to support their drug and alcohol use.
"A huge percentage of people who are panhandling are in housing, but they can't afford to make ends meet," he said. "There are so many better solutions than putting up meters, like the permanent support of affordable housing and a living wage." It's not illegal to panhandle, he added, and people who need money will still ask for it, meters or not. So far, there is no data or studies to show that the meters are reducing panhandling, but supporters say they still are worth installing as part of a bigger attempt to combat homelessness. Catherine Garcia
In response to a 25-hour sit-in this summer that Democrats livestreamed on social media, Republican Speaker of the House Paul Ryan has proposed new fines and ethics violations for taking photos or shooting videos on the chamber floor.
Ryan's spokeswoman, AshLee Strong, said the plan "will help ensure that order and decorum are preserved in the House," but experts say this may go against Article 1 of the Constitution, which reads, "each House may … punish its Members for disorderly behavior." "The Constitution gives the House the authority to discipline members; I have never heard of anything where an officer of the House was given that authority," Mike Stern, a former lawyer for the House counsel's office and the Senate Homeland Security Committee's GOP staff, told Politico. The proposed rule is a "plausible Constitutional issue to raise," he said, and the strongest argument Democrats would have against it is "the House doesn't have the authority to give these officers the power to punish us; only the power of the House can do that, and [Republicans] have short-circuited our rights by the way they've done it."
After Ryan refused to allow a vote on gun control this June, Democrats began a sit-in that was livestreamed on their phones; House rules prohibit taking video or photos of the floor. C-SPAN aired the protest until Republicans shut down the chamber and turned off their cameras, but the channel then picked up a cellphone livestream from a lawmaker. The sit-in outraged Republicans, who have spent the past few months working on a plan to either punish the lawmakers who led the protest or write new rules to deter a similar event, Politico reports. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), one of the leaders of the protest, tweeted that Republicans could "bring it on," and adding they could fine him and other House Democrats "all the way into bankruptcy for #gunviolence sit-in, but we will always speak for victims." Catherine Garcia
John Kerry promotes 2-state solution in speech outlining Obama administration's vision for Israel, Palestine
Secretary of State John Kerry presented the Obama administration's final vision for Israel and Palestine and "address[ed] some of the misleading critiques" in a speech Wednesday at the State Department in Washington, D.C. In his remarks, Kerry argued for a two-state solution, claiming that this goal was the driving force behind the U.S.'s decision to abstain last week from a controversial U.N. vote that ultimately resolved to condemn Israel's West Bank settlements.
"No American administration has done more for Israel's security than Barack Obama's," Kerry said, adding firmly that "if the choice is one state, Israel can either be Jewish or democratic. It cannot be both. And it won't ever really be at peace."
Kerry speaks on Israel: “If the choice is one state, Israel can either be Jewish or democratic. It cannot be both.” https://t.co/M7xk7tf45h
— NBC News (@NBCNews) December 28, 2016
The New York Times notes that it is unclear what Kerry's goal is with his speech, other than to lay out his principles, as President-elect Donald Trump insisted Wednesday that "we cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect." Referring to his inauguration next month, Trump also tweeted, "Stay strong Israel, January 20th is fast approaching!" Jeva Lange
An error inside a medical center lab in the Netherlands could have startling repercussions for 26 families.
The Utrecht University Medical Center said due to a "procedural error" that occurred between April 2015 and November 2016, the eggs of 26 women may have been fertilized by sperm "other than that of the intended father." While the chance of this happening is small, the possibility "could not be excluded."
The center, which conducts 700 procedures a year, uses the Intra-cytoplasmic sperm injection technique, when a pipette is used to inject a single sperm directly into a woman's egg. While the pipette was changed every time, the same rubber top was used, and when a lab technician found traces of sperm in the top, the tech alerted the higher ups. A top usually has a filter, but in this case, it did not, the BBC reports. Out of the 26 women, nine have had children and four are pregnant; the remaining women have frozen embryos. The center said doctors are meeting with the affected families, and it will offer DNA tests. Catherine Garcia
Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof told U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel on Wednesday that he won't call witnesses or present evidence to try to avoid the death penalty, The Associated Press reports. Earlier this month, Roof was found guilty on all 33 counts brought against him over the June 2015 murder of nine people at the historically black Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina.
Some legal experts believe that Roof is intentionally seeking "death by jury," Mic reports. The judge requested Roof talk the decision over with his family, including his grandfather, who is a lawyer. Roof has until opening statements to change his decision.
Roof faces either life imprisonment or the death penalty, to be decided by jurors in January, with the sentencing phase beginning on Jan. 3 at 9 a.m. EST. Jeva Lange
Russia reached a rather grim landmark earlier this year, marking its one-millionth citizen to receive a positive H.I.V. diagnosis, The New York Times reports. The virus, which can develop into AIDS, infects 1 percent of Russia's 143 million people, with local experts calling the situation an "epidemic" even as it is downplayed by government officials.
"This can already be considered a threat to the entire nation," said Vadim Pokrovsky, the head of Moscow's Federal AIDS Center. Pokrovsky estimated that 850,000 Russians have H.I.V., 220,000 have died since the late 1980s, and another 500,000 cases have gone undiagnosed. Heterosexual sex is poised to top intravenous drug use as the primary way of obtaining the infection in Russia.
There isn't likely to be change soon, either, with nongovernmental organizations aimed at combating H.I.V./AIDS being blackballed by the Justice Ministry. "Calling it an epidemic would be akin to admitting that the government let the problem get out of control over the past 30 years," she Dr. Tatiana N. Vinogradova, who works at an AIDS center in St. Petersburg. "This is Russia, so everything has to be top down to get anything done."
By comparison, more than 1.2 million people in the U.S. are living with H.I.V., although the U.S. has a much larger population, at approximately 318.9 million. Russia, combined with South Africa, Nigeria, India, and Uganda, make up almost half of the new infections around the world. Jeva Lange
In an attempt to keep the Islamic State from moving reinforcements across Mosul, Iraq, the city's last remaining bridge was destroyed on Monday.
ISIS captured Mosul in June 2014, and the battle to take it back began four months ago. The Tigris River flows through Mosul, and there were once five bridges spanning the waterway; all of them have been hit by airstrikes in order to keep ISIS from using them. The bridge was built after World War I by the British during their occupation, and the government of Iraq will replace it when ISIS "has been defeated," U.S. Air Force Col. John Dorrian, spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition, told The Washington Post.
Mosul is the second-largest city in Iraq, and the lack of bridges could make it more difficult for residents to escape; over the past four months, more than 60,000 people have fled the fighting. Catherine Garcia