Rudy Giuliani says Obama's sanctions are 'petty little actions' that 'don't mean very much'

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani thinks the real purpose of President Obama's recently announced sanctions on Russia is not to punish the country for its cyber activity, but to cause problems for President-elect Donald Trump. While on Fox & Friends on Friday morning, Giuliani called out Obama's "petty little actions" as a way to take "tremendous leverage" away from Trump, who has expressed interest in improving relations with Russia.
"Petty little actions like this don't mean very much," Giuliani said of Obama's sanctions against Russian individuals and entities thought to be involved in interfering in the U.S. presidential election on Trump's behalf. "It's almost a mockery to say this is too little too late," Giuliani added. "It should have been done 10 months ago, 11 months ago, 12 months ago. If it is really true, the response should be much stronger."
Giuliani advised Trump to get a second opinion when he takes office, rather than trust the intelligence coming from the Obama administration. "There's no question that the intelligence that President Obama has been getting has either been incompetent or politicized," Giuliani said. Once Trump figures out for himself who is to blame, Giuliani recommended the U.S. "bang them back really hard."
Becca Stanek
During an interview Friday on MSNBC, Rep. Trent Franks (R-Ariz.) refused to condemn Russia's apparent meddling in the U.S. presidential election, instead suggesting the cyber attacks on Democratic organizations and officials may have actually been useful. "If Russia succeeded in giving the American people information that was accurate, then they merely did what the media should have done," said Franks, a member of the Armed Services Committee.
Franks insisted he's "all for doing what's necessary to protect" the American election process, but he pointed out that it's not like Russia hacked into U.S. voting systems. "They, if anything ... [tried] to use information in a way that may have affected something that they believed was in their best interest," Franks said, referring to the FBI and the CIA's findings that Russia interfered to help Donald Trump.
Becca Stanek
An investigation by the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division found that Ville Platte, Louisiana, routinely holds people in jail without probable cause in violation of the Fourth Amendment. In fact, the DOJ reports, local law enforcement often "use investigative holds where they lack sufficient evidence to make an arrest, but instead have a 'hunch' or 'feeling' that a person may be involved in criminal activity." One sheriff's officer described personally jailing people based solely on his possession of "a pretty good feeling" or "gut instinct."
These investigative holds last "for 72 hours and sometimes longer," and the individuals jailed are "strip-searched, placed in holding cells without beds, toilets, or showers, and denied communication with family members and loved ones." In one case cited in the report, a woman taken into custody was strip-searched, required to remove her tampon, and jailed overnight without access to sanitary products. She was not suspected of having any involvement in the robbery about which she was questioned.
All told, law enforcement in Ville Platte conducted about 900 arrests and holds between 2012 and 2014 alone — potentially affecting more than 10 percent of the town's 7,000 people — that were "not even ostensibly supported by probable cause." The DOJ report recommends a number of reforms to the local police and sheriff's offices to address these patterns and will continue to work with both departments to ensure changes are pursued. Bonnie Kristian
When the Mormon Tabernacle Choir performs at the presidential inauguration next month, one member definitely won't be there. A longtime member of the choir has decided to quit the group rather than participate in the festivities in celebration of President-elect Donald Trump.
Jan Chamberlin said she made her decision to resign from the choir after she "spent several sleepless nights and days in turmoil and agony" and "reflected carefully on both sides of the issue." Ultimately, Chamberlin said she realized she could "never look myself in the mirror again with self-respect" if she were to perform. "I only know I could never 'throw roses to Hitler.' And I certainly could never sing for him," Chamberlin said. On Facebook, she urged people to realize that "history is repeating itself; the same tactics are being used by Hitler."
A church spokesman said that participation in the choir and at the inauguration is entirely voluntary. About 215 of the choir's 350 members are expected to perform in Washington, D.C., next month. Becca Stanek
2016 was a bad year for the world, but a pretty good one on a personal level, said people in 21 countries questioned for a new YouGov survey. The poll results, released Friday, found many respondents also took a dim view of the year's impact on their nation.
Most are optimistic about improvements in 2017, but their expectations remained more positive on the individual and family scale than when thinking in national or global terms. East Asian, Middle Eastern, and North African people are more likely to anticipate a good 2017, while Western nations like the United States, Germany, Britain, and France tend toward comparative pessimism. Bonnie Kristian
Actresses Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, the mother-daughter duo who died within one day of each other, will likely have a joint funeral, Reynolds' son Todd Fisher has confirmed.
"It's what we want to do, but we're still working on the mechanics. We like the idea, if it's at all possible," Fisher said. "I think it's appropriate." He has said that shortly before his mother died, she said she missed her daughter and wanted to be with her, and she'd also expressed an interest in laying Carrie to rest where she'd planned to be buried.
Carrie, best known for her role as Princess Leia in Star Wars, died Tuesday at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack. Reynolds, who starred in Singin' in the Rain, died Wednesday after having a stroke. She was 84.
The funeral's date and location have yet to be confirmed. Becca Stanek
Global stock markets were mixed on Friday, the last trading day of the year, ahead of the opening bell in the U.S. European stocks edged down while some Asian markets made gains. U.S. stock futures edged higher with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq Composite benchmark indexes all rising by about 0.2 percent, signaling a positive start to the day. The Dow is poised to wrap up its best year in three years. U.S. stocks edged lower on Thursday as investors traded cautiously to close out 2016. Harold Maass
A cease-fire negotiated by Russia, Iran, and Turkey took effect in Syria at midnight Friday, hours after the Syrian government and opposition groups signed onto the agreement on Thursday. The truce does not cover the Islamic State and the al Qaeda affiliate in Syria. The U.K.-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the deal appeared to be holding in its first hours, despite scattered clashes. The Syrian National Coalition said rebel factions would respect the cease-fire but retaliate if the government and its allies resumed shelling and airstrikes in rebel areas. Harold Maass