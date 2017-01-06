U.S. spies reportedly caught top Russian officials patting themselves on the back after Trump's win
An unclassified version of the 50-page report on Russian hacking delivered to President Obama on Thursday is expected to be released to the public on Monday. Until then, unidentified intelligence officials are parceling out some highlights to the news media. The biggest piece of news is probably that U.S. intelligence agencies have reportedly identified the individuals who passed hacked Democratic emails from Russia to WikiLeaks, which then published them before the election. But U.S. officials also told The Washington Post, NBC News, and CNN that intercepted conversations showed Russian officials celebrating the election results and congratulating themselves on Donald Trump's victory over Hillary Clinton.
"The Russians felt pretty good about what happened on Nov. 8 and they also felt pretty good about what they did," a senior U.S. official tells The Washington Post. The signals intelligence on the Kremlin celebrating Trump's win was just one of several bits of data that convinced U.S. intelligence that Russia's eventual goal in the election hacking was to help elect Trump, not just disrupt the U.S. election, and there is no intercepted conversation that is a "smoking gun" on Russia's intentions, officials tell CNN.
Other tools Russia relied on included social media and "fake news" platforms, both used as an "accelerant" to help Trump and hurt Clinton, a second official tells The Washington Post, adding that the intercepted communiqués show that Russian officials "were as surprised as the rest of the world" that Trump actually won. A "senior U.S. intelligence official with direct knowledge" confirmed to NBC News that senior Russian officials were captured celebrating Trump's win, as The Post reported, but only because "the official felt that the details the paper chose focused too much on the Russian celebration and not enough on the thrust of the report." You can watch NBC's report on that broader thrust below. Peter Weber
Ex-CIA director James Woolsey doesn't quite tell Megyn Kelly, Erin Burnett why he quit the Trump team
On Thursday, former CIA Director James Woolsey announced through a spokesman that, "effectively immediately," he is "no longer a senior adviser to President-elect Trump." A "person close to Woolsey" tells The Washington Post's Philip Rucker that the veteran intelligence official had grown increasingly uncomfortable lending his name and imprimatur to the Trump team when he wasn't being included or consulted in intelligence discussions with Trump; that he was taken aback by Trump's reported plans to pare back the intelligence community; and that he bristled at Trump's use of Twitter. Woolsey is a "very principled" diplomat for whom "commas, periods, etc., all have special meaning," according to the Woolsey confidante.
Woolsely himself went on cable news Thursday night to explain why he was extracting himself from the Trump team. "I didn't want to fly under false colors," he told CNN's Erin Burnett, who pointed out that Woolsey has contradicted Trump several times recently, espcially regarding Trump's frequent suggestions that Russia was not behind the election hacking of Democrats. "Is part of why you're leaving that you're frustrated with him?" she asked. He said no, then explained that with the new "extremely important" disclosures about the Russia-WikiLeaks go-betweens, he's now persuaded that the Russian interference was "more or less centrally orchestrated." Woolsey became discreet when Burnett asked if he thinks Trump should now admit it was the Kremlin, too.
Woolsey tried to be equally diplomatic on Thursday night's Kelly File. "I didn't actually resign," he told Megyn Kelly. "What I said is that I wanted it known I was not working on the transition." "But why was that important to you, to make that distinction?" she asked. People kept calling him a senior adviser on the transition, and "I didn't think it was right to claim something that was not the case," he said. Kelly brought up the Washington Post report, and Woolsey confirmed that he "was not really called upon go to meetings or participate in work on the transition," other than briefing reporters. But he didn't bite when she asked about the Twitter abuse, and said he could support the right reform of the intelligence agencies.
"I just need to press you, Jim, I apologize — you're a gentleman for coming on — but I do want to give you a chance," Kelly said. "Are you challenging the reporting by The Washington Post tonight?" "Well, no," he said. "I think they were focused on an important issue, which is what type of change is going to be proposed in the intelligence community's organization, especially, by the Trump administration in two weeks, and I can't tell." Peter Weber
Donald Trump took time away from his busy Thursday of tweeting and giving a sworn deposition for a lawsuit to personally call about a dozen Ohio Republicans and encourage them to unseat the current state GOP chairman.
On Friday, the 66 members of the Ohio Republican Party Central Committee will vote for the next chairperson, and people familiar with the calls told Politico Trump spoke with several committee members and conveyed that they should oust Matt Borges. He also threw his support behind Jane Timken, a fundraiser during his campaign. The phone list was given to him by his former Ohio director Bob Paduchik, a critic of Borges. If a person didn't pick up, Trump opted against leaving a voicemail, and instead called them back.
One person who received a call was Greg Simpson, who told the Cincinnati Inquirer, "This is the leader-of-the-free-world-to-be, and you would think of all the appointments that he's doing and all the people he's filling his cabinet with and getting ready for the inauguration, why would he take the time out to call me?" Borges is close to Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R), the former presidential candidate and Trump foe who did not vote for him in the election. Borges has Kasich's backing, as well as Simpson's — he told the Inquirer he cast his ballot for Trump and enjoyed their conversation, but he's still going to vote for Borges. Catherine Garcia
For decades, U.S. ambassadors politically appointed by an outgoing president have been able to request an extension until Congress confirms their replacement, selected by an incoming president, but President-elect Donald Trump has informed all such ambassadors that they must resign by Jan. 20 "without exceptions," according to a Dec. 23 State Department cable described to The New York Times. This will leave many key U.S. allies — Britain, Germany, Canada, Japan — without a U.S. ambassador for up to several months, but it also has envoys with school-age children — as Trump does — scrambling to figure out what to do.
"Political" ambassadors, as opposed to career diplomats, often have close ties to a president or donated to their campaigns, and they always leave when a new president from a different party takes off, says Ronald E. Neumann, president of the Washington-based American Academy of Diplomacy. "But I don't recollect there was ever a guillotine in January where it was just, 'Everybody out of the pool immediately.'" The U.S. ambassadors to the Czech Republic, Belgium, and Costa Rica, and America's U.N. representative in Geneva, all have children in the middle of school years, and the Costa Rica envoy, Stafford Fitzgerald Haney, is scrambling to find an apartment for himself, his wife (who's fighting breast cancer), and his four school-age children, The New York Times reports.
Giving ambassadors a grace period is up to the incoming administrations, and a Trump transition official tells The Times there is no malice in the blanket mandate. Derek Shearer, a former U.S. ambassador to Finland and diplomacy professor at Occidental College, says he doesn't see any other rationale. "It feels like there's an element just of spite and payback in it," he told The Times. "I don't see a higher policy motive." Former Secretary of State Colin Powell was especially accommodating, according to former diplomat Marc Grossman. "He was trying to, I think, send a message that family was important." Peter Weber
By 2020, Nissan plans on having driverless cars in commercial operation, the company's chairman and chief executive announced Thursday at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
Carlos Ghosn said the autonomous vehicles will soon be tested in Japan, and unlike other companies, Nissan plans on incorporating technology developed by NASA in the cars. Maarten Sierhuis, director of the Nissan Research Center in Silicon Valley, told the Los Angeles Times that the vehicles will have systems that allow human "mobility managers" to intervene in a situation that the car might not be able to handle, like crossing a double yellow line if the lane is blocked. When it encountered obstacles, the Mars Rover robot was able to be directed by people back on Earth, and to develop the automotive version of this system, Nissan is working with NASA's Ames Research Center.
Because one of the "biggest hurdles to driverless vehicles is customer acceptance," the system will give owners "peace of mind," Sierhuis said. While it is still in the development stages, the driverless vehicle will be "on the road sooner than you think." Catherine Garcia
An animal lover throughout her life, Glenda Taylor DeLawder bequeathed her entire estate worth $1.2 million to the Elizabethton Carter County Animal Shelter in Tennessee.
When announcing the "tremendous" donation on Christmas Day, Carter County Mayor Leon Humphrey said it was one of the largest private gifts ever given to the county. The shelter will use $540,000 to expand the dog and cat holding areas, giving them more space to play while their pens are cleaned, and to purchase a new van to take dogs and cats to be spayed and neutered. "Carter County and the shelter are truly blessed and honored," Humphrey said. Catherine Garcia
In a massive understatement, FBI Director James Comey told staff in an internal message that 2016 was a "challenging year," but he stands by the FBI's actions throughout.
"I would be lying if I said the external criticism doesn't bother me at all, but the truth is, it doesn't bother me much because of the way we made decisions," he said in the annual New Year message sent Tuesday. "At every turn last year, we were faced with choosing among bad options and making decisions we knew would bring a torrent of criticism." Comey faced condemnation over his handling of the inquiry into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server, and he briefly mentioned the server while running down the events that made 2016 a "challenging year" — other lowlights included the "contentious election," the mass shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, and the standoff at Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon.
Some good things happened during the year, too, he said, like the hiring of 3,059 new FBI employees and improvements to the agency's management of computer systems used in investigations. "As it always is, our work was subject to a fair amount of second-guessing," Comey said. "We try to stare hard at our own work, take feedback that is thoughtful, and always work to be better." Catherine Garcia
Donald Trump's transition team has approached leading House Republicans to let them know the president-elect prefers to have Congress pay for the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, House GOP officials told CNN Thursday.
Throughout his campaign, Trump emphatically promised that he would force Mexico to pay for the border wall.
Mexico will pay for the wall!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2016
But now the transition team is telling Republicans in private meetings that Trump wants to fund it through the appropriations process, the officials said. The GOP could add billions of dollars to the spending bill that must be passed by April 28 in order to keep the government open, and the Democrats "many well find themselves in the position to shut down all of government to stop the build out of a wall, or of a barrier, or of a fence," Indiana Rep. Luke Messer (R) said Thursday. Messer added that while it's "big dollars," it's also a "question of priorities." Catherine Garcia