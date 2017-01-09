Under Rex Tillerson, ExxonMobil did business with Iran and Syria

While Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, was a top executive at ExxonMobil, the company did business through a European subsidiary with three countries under U.S. sanctions as state sponsors of terrorism, filings from the Securities and Exchange Commission show.
The sales were conducted by Infineum, a joint venture with Shell Corporation in which ExxonMobil owned a 50 percent stake, from 2003 to 2005, USA Today reports. Filings from 2006 show the company had $53.2 million in sales to Iran, $600,000 to Sudan, and $1.1 million to Syria over those three years. Tillerson was named senior vice president in 2001, and became president and director in March 2004 and chairman and CEO on Jan. 1, 2006.
ExxonMobil told USA Today that because Infineum was based in Europe, the transactions did not involve any American employees, making them legal. It's likely that the deals, and ExxonMobil's failure to let shareholders know it conducted transactions with state sponsors of terrorism, will be brought up during Tillerson's confirmation hearing Wednesday before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Catherine Garcia
In a regulatory filing late Monday, Yahoo announced that assuming it completes its $4.8 billion sale to Verizon, it will change its name to Altaba and half its board of directors — including CEO Marissa Mayer, co-founder David Filo, and chairman Maynard Webb — will step down. Eric Brantd, a former CFO at Broadcom and new Yahoo board member, was named as chairman, effective immediately. The departures are "not due to any disagreement with the company on any matter relating to the company's operations, policies or practices," Yahoo said in its Securities and Exchange Commission filing.
Verizon executives have recently cast doubt on the Yahoo purchase, announced last July, before two high-profile hacking episodes. But if the sale goes through, Yahoo's biggest remaining assets will be its 35.5 percent stake in Yahoo Japan and its 15 percent share of Chinese internet juggernaut Alibaba — the apparent seed for the new name. "Still," The New York Times notes, "Altaba is certainly an unusual name — and it also happens to be close to 'Al-Taba,' apparently a manufacturer of scissors based in Pakistan." To be fair, Yahoo is also pretty similar to mysterious chocolate drink Yoo-hoo, and that didn't stop the internet powerhouse from doing quite well for itself for more than a decade. Peter Weber
The confirmation hearing for Betsy DeVos, the billionaire proponent of taxpayer-funded vouchers for private and religious schools chosen by Donald Trump as his education secretary nominee, has been postponed.
Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions chairman Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) and ranking member Patty Murray (D-Wash.) released a statement Monday saying the hearing, originally set to take place Wednesday morning, has been rescheduled to Jan. 17 at 5 p.m, and the timing change came "at the request of the Senate leadership to accommodate the Senate schedule." The Office of Government Ethics has not completed its review of DeVos and her financial holdings and any potential conflicts of interests, and this was a concern for Democrats. Alexander told The Washington Post in a statement that DeVos is an "outstanding nominee" and "no one doubts that she will be confirmed as education secretary." Catherine Garcia
Authorities in central Colombia say at least seven people were killed and 14 injured Monday when a popular suspension bridge failed.
The bridge, near Villavicencio, is a tourist attraction, and police say it may have turned upside down due to an overload of people, The Associated Press reports; it's a three-day holiday weekend in Colombia, and the bridge was busy. Because the victims spilled down into a gorge 265 feet below, authorities say those who are still alive have severe injuries, and they expect the death toll to rise. First responders say the dead include five adults and two minors. Catherine Garcia
Khizr Khan, the Gold Star father who came to prominence last summer after sharing the story of his son's heroics in the Iraq War at the Democratic National Convention, is speaking out against Donald Trump's attorney general nominee, conservative Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.).
Sessions' confirmation hearing is set to start Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. ET, and in a letter sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee made public on Monday, Khan urged the members to "think beyond partisan politics as you consider this nomination." Sessions was accused of making racist comments in the 1980s, and the Senate then denied him confirmation as a federal judge. "His record since then does not give us any reason to believe that those senators were in error," Khan said. To lead the Department of Justice, a person must have a "demonstrated commitment to pursuing justice for all Americans," Khan added, and "Mr. Sessions fails to meet that standard."
He's not the only parent with concerns about Sessions. Judy Shepard — whose son, Matthew, was beaten, tortured, and left to die in Wyoming in 1998 in a crime believed to be driven by anti-gay sentiment — has criticized Sessions for his opposition of the Hate Crimes Prevention Act, signed in 2009 by President Obama. A Sessions spokesperson said he opposed the law, but as attorney general, he would enforce it. Catherine Garcia
Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's words are coming back to haunt him.
Our requests are eminently reasonable, shared by leaders of both parties. I'll return this letter to @SenateMajLdr with the same requests. pic.twitter.com/IMT7ZtJFjV
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 9, 2017
In 2009, McConnell wrote a letter to then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, telling him the Republicans had a set of "standards" that President Obama's Cabinet nominees had to meet, and if they didn't complete background checks, ethics reviews, or financial disclosure statements, the GOP would not allow votes. On Monday, Democratic House Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said he was going to send the letter back to McConnell, with McConnell's name replacing Reid's and Schumer's signature overriding McConnell's. "Our requests are eminently reasonable, shared by leaders of both parties," he tweeted. "I'll return this letter to [McConnell] with the same requests."
Confirmation hearings are set to start Tuesday, even though some of the nominees haven't even undergone ethics reviews yet. McConnell isn't letting that stop him from pushing the hearings through at breakneck speed; on Sunday, he said Democrats aren't worried over the lack of information from the nominees, but have "frustration" over having lost.
That's not true, Schumer said Monday from the Senate floor. "Bear in mind President-elect Trump's nominees pose particularly difficult ethics and conflict of interest challenges," he said. "They come from enormous wealth, many have vast holdings and stocks, and very few have experience in government, so they have not been appropriately vetted for something like a Cabinet post before. What had been standard practice for the vast majority of nominees — the completion of a preliminary ethics review before their nomination — was skipped over for the vast majority of President-elect Trump's nominees." Catherine Garcia
When Meryl Streep speaks, people listen — as made evident by the hundreds of donations that came in Sunday night and Monday morning to the Committee to Protect Journalists.
During the Golden Globes, Streep, while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement, said the press is vilified in the U.S., and urged the Hollywood community to support the Committee to Protect Journalists. The New York-based nonprofit's head, Joel Simon, told The Hollywood Reporter that since Streep made her speech, hundreds of "average people" have donated to the group. "I think what keeps the press safe, what allows it to challenge powerful forces, is its utility," he said. "The press serves a vital role in terms of its ability to reach a mass audience with information that these powerful forces want to disseminate."
The organization primarily defends reporters working in war zones and repressive countries, but has recently raised concerns about freedom of the press in the U.S. Simon said when the media criticizes Donald Trump when he's president, he'll be "angry, no question," but it remains to be seen if it will result in "angry rants and tweets" or be "translated into policies that are detrimental to how the media functions." Catherine Garcia
Outgoing Secretary of State John Kerry released a letter Monday on the State Department's behalf formally apologizing for the department's past discrimination against LGBTQ employees. "In the past … the Department of State was among many public and private employers that discriminated against employees and job applicants on the basis of perceived sexual orientation, forcing some employees to resign or refusing to hire certain applicants in the first place," Kerry wrote, just 11 days before he leaves office. "Those actions were wrong then, just as they would be wrong today."
Kerry's apology followed a letter from Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) in November urging him to "take steps to remedy a deep stain on our national history." Cardin's request was echoed by LGBT rights groups. "While it may not be possible to make up for the damage that was done decades ago, these small but crucial gestures would help to set the right tone at your department as it enters a new and uncertain time in our country," the Human Rights Campaign's Government Affairs Director David Stacy wrote last month.
You can read Kerry's letter below. Becca Stanek
John Kerry just issued an apology on behalf of the State Dept. for past discrimination toward LGBTI employees and applicants: pic.twitter.com/JhaNDRtOF6
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 9, 2017