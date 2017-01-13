Mike Pence, with a wink, explains why he was buying ice cream last night

A report published Thursday in the Isreali newspaper Yediot Ahronot suggested U.S. intelligence officials have warned Israeli officials to be wary about divulging information to President-elect Donald Trump's administration. American officials are apparently concerned that if Russia does indeed have "leverages of pressure" over Trump, sensitive information intended to be shared with the U.S. could end up in the wrong hands:

The Americans implied that their Israeli colleagues should "be careful" as of January 20, Trump's inauguration date, when transferring intelligence information to the White House and to the National Security Council (NSC), which is subject to the president. According to the Israelis who were present in the meeting, the Americans recommended that until it is made clear that Trump is not inappropriately connected to Russia and is not being extorted — Israel should avoid revealing sensitive sources to administration officials for fear the information would reach the Iranians. [Yediot Ahronot]

If the Kremlin's agents — who Yediot Ahronot noted have ties to intelligence officials in Tehran — were to pass information to Iran, it could pose a big threat to Israel's security, as U.S. and Israeli intelligence communities have been working closely for years.

Slate noted that while the story's reporter, Ronen Bergman, is "a prominent investigative journalist," the "sourcing on his story is vague and, as with nearly all the reporting so far about Trump's Russia ties, skepticism is warranted." If Bergman's report turns out to be true, Slate contended, it's likely Israel isn't the only ally U.S. officials have given this advice to.

For more on the story, head to Yediot Ahronot. Becca Stanek