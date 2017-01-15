18 congressional Democrats are planning to boycott the inauguration

At least 18 House Democrats will not attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration ceremonies this Friday, with some planning to leave for their home districts and others intending to march with protesters in Washington. Among those boycotting is Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), the Civil Rights leader whom Trump criticized as "all talk" in the weekend before Martin Luther King Day.

I will NOT attend the inauguration of @realDonaldTrump. When you insult @repjohnlewis, you insult America. — Yvette D. Clarke (@RepYvetteClarke) January 14, 2017 It is with a heavy heart and deep personal conviction that I have decided not to attend the #TrumpInauguration on January 20, 2017. — Mark DeSaulnier (@RepDeSaulnier) January 14, 2017

House Democratic leadership, however, will be there. "That's my responsibility," said House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). "It is the wonderful thing about our country, the peaceful transfer of power."

Broader anti-Trump protests started in Washington Saturday, with about 2,000 people rallying on the National Mall. Protests are expected to continue and escalate throughout the week. Bonnie Kristian