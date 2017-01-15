18 congressional Democrats are planning to boycott the inauguration

At least 18 House Democrats will not attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration ceremonies this Friday, with some planning to leave for their home districts and others intending to march with protesters in Washington. Among those boycotting is Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), the Civil Rights leader whom Trump criticized as "all talk" in the weekend before Martin Luther King Day.
I will NOT attend the inauguration of @realDonaldTrump. When you insult @repjohnlewis, you insult America.
— Yvette D. Clarke (@RepYvetteClarke) January 14, 2017
It is with a heavy heart and deep personal conviction that I have decided not to attend the #TrumpInauguration on January 20, 2017.
— Mark DeSaulnier (@RepDeSaulnier) January 14, 2017
House Democratic leadership, however, will be there. "That's my responsibility," said House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). "It is the wonderful thing about our country, the peaceful transfer of power."
Broader anti-Trump protests started in Washington Saturday, with about 2,000 people rallying on the National Mall. Protests are expected to continue and escalate throughout the week. Bonnie Kristian
The Senate Intelligence Committee will use 'subpoenas if necessary' to investigate the Trump dossier
The Senate Intelligence Committee launched a bipartisan investigation Friday evening into the unverified dossier on President-elect Donald Trump's alleged collusion with Russia and will use "subpoenas if necessary" to get testimony from the Trump team and relevant members of the Obama administration.
"[W]e believe that it is critical to have a full understanding of the scope of Russian intelligence activities impacting the United States," said a joint statement from Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), the committee's chair, and Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), the vice chair. "The committee will follow the intelligence wherever it leads," they added. "We will conduct this inquiry expeditiously, and we will get it right."
Burr and Warner indicated that the investigation will be open to the public "when possible," but they "will be conducting the bulk of the committee's business behind closed doors because we take seriously our obligation to protect sources and methods." Trump continues to deny the legitimacy of the entire dossier, maintaining that it is a smear campaign intended to undercut his presidency. The Kremlin has also denied the reports. Bonnie Kristian
At least 19 people are believed to have drowned and another 20 are missing after a boat capsized Saturday morning in India's Ganges River. The death toll is expected to continue to rise though multiple rescue teams are working at the site.
The overloaded boat was returning from a Hindu religious festival in a city called Patna in the northeast area of the country. Though the vessel was only supposed to hold a maximum of 25 people, it was carrying about 40 at the time of the accident. Boating accidents in rural India are often exacerbated by a lack of life vests.
The local state government has ordered an investigation into the incident and will make payments equivalent to about $6,400 to the next of kin of the deceased. Bonnie Kristian
A crush of student protesters shut down a Friday evening event featuring controversial Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos and "pharma bro" Martin Shkreli at UC Davis before either man's speech could begin. Chanting "Say it loud, say it clear, racists are not welcome here," protesters blocked access to the venue until campus security officers informed the UC Davis College Republicans, who were hosting the talks, that the event could not continue with guaranteed safety for attendees.
UC Davis released a statement saying protesters were not responsible for any property damage or violence and only one arrest was made. Still, Interim Chancellor Ralph J. Hexter said he was "deeply disappointed" in the Davis campus community for failing to demonstrate "respect for all views, even those that we personally find repellent." "As I have stated repeatedly," he added, "a university is at its best when it listens to and critically engages opposing views, especially ones that many of us find upsetting or even offensive."
Yiannopoulos on Facebook Saturday morning disputed the university's account of the previous night. "Campus police say there was 'no violence' last night," he wrote, "But my guests told Breitbart reporters last night" stories of protester violence including fecal projectiles, punches, and hot coffee thrown at an ABC News reporter, the latter of which was independently confirmed on Twitter. "We will be pursuing this matter further," Yiannopoulos assured his readers. Bonnie Kristian
President-elect Donald Trump faces widespread backlash after tweeting Saturday morning that Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) is "all talk, talk, talk — no action or results. Sad!" As observers from across the political spectrum were quick to point out, Lewis is a civil rights leader who marched at Selma with Martin Luther King Jr., who is commemorated in a federal holiday on Monday.
John Lewis and his "talk" have changed the world.https://t.co/qeUloAkeTx https://t.co/aH2vDLjKk9
— Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) January 14, 2017
The thing that's striking about America's historical amnesia and racism, is that many of the policeman who beat John Lewis are still alive.
— Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) January 14, 2017
On this Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, let it be clear that John Lewis is an American patriot. Trump's attacks on him further confirm it. pic.twitter.com/WavPT36Atu
— Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) January 14, 2017
John Lewis is an icon of the Civil Rights Movement who is fearless in the pursuit of justice and equality. He deserves better than this. https://t.co/WX1QDCKfzP
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 14, 2017
Trump's tweets were made in response to Lewis' remark that he does not consider Trump "a legitimate president" because of Russian efforts to manipulate the presidential election. Bonnie Kristian
A student art contest painting that depicts protests of police misconduct in Ferguson, Missouri, will be permanently removed from the U.S. Capitol complex after a week of controversy. Painted by a Missouri high schooler, 18-year-old David Pulphus, the scene centrally shows a police officer with the face of a wild pig aiming his gun at a protester who appears to be a dog or wolf.
Fox's @ChadPergram just took this pic of "Blue Lives Matter" flag hanging above "police as pigs" painting in Capitol pic.twitter.com/9h0V0rfOhO
— Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) January 12, 2017
After winning a congressional art competition hosted by Rep. William Lacy Clay (D-Mo.), the painting was hung in a hallway connecting the Capitol building and two House office buildings. It attracted criticism from congressional Republicans — House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) called the piece "disgusting" — and was first taken down by Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.) last week.
Clay and other members of the Congressional Black Caucus put the artwork back up, after which a "Blue Lives Matter" flag appeared on the wall above it. On Friday, the painting was deemed to be in violation of the congressional art competition ban on "depicting subjects of contemporary political controversy or a sensationalistic or gruesome nature," so it will be permanently removed. Bonnie Kristian
President-elect Donald Trump attacked Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) on Twitter Saturday morning after the congressman said in an interview published Friday he does not consider Trump "a legitimate president" because of attempted Russian interference in the presidential election.
Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to......
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017
mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk - no action or results. Sad!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017
Lewis plans to skip Trump's upcoming inauguration, missing the ceremony for the first time since he entered Congress in 1987. Bonnie Kristian
The city government of Biloxi, Mississippi, found itself in a storm of online criticism Friday night after the municipal Twitter account announced in a now-deleted tweet that most city offices would be closed Monday in observance of "Great Americans Day" — not Martin Luther King Day, as the federal holiday is officially known.
@CityofBiloxi Fixed it for you guys. pic.twitter.com/14JL4zxfcv
— Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) January 14, 2017
After the tweet began to go viral, Biloxi Mayor Andrew "FoFo" Gilich said in a statement that he believes the day's title should honor King and municipal code should be changed to reflect that. The unusual local name was traced to a 1985 city council proclamation that the third Monday of every January would be reserved "to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as well as other great Americans who have made important contributions to the birth, growth, and evolution of this country," the statement reported.
Biloxi hosts an annual parade in King's honor on MLK Day, and city officials stressed Biloxi's appreciation of diversity after the Twitter incident. In 1959, the city was the site of a civil rights battle over segregated beaches. Bonnie Kristian