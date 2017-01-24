Guess which airline had the most flight delays in 2016?

Contrary to what the screaming voice in the back of your mind told you during your last delayed flight, airline service in the U.S. is actually improving. In 2016, 7 percent fewer flights arrived late, fewer bags were lost per passenger, and the number of canceled flights dropped 21 percent — all despite last summer's major technical glitches at Delta and Southwest Airlines. Overall, 80 percent of all U.S. and international flights arrived on time, up from 78 percent in 2015, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Alaska Airlines led the pack for overall best performance, scoring number one for on-time arrivals, least number of delays, and fewest customer complaints. Spirit Airlines was the most tardy, experiencing the most "extreme delays" and fewest number of on-time arrivals. But the overall worst airline of the year? That ignominious title goes to American Airlines.

Read more about 2016's best and worst airlines at The Wall Street Journal. Kelly Gonsalves