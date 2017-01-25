Trump says construction of border wall will begin in 'months'

President Donald Trump revealed in a sit-down interview with ABC News' David Muir that construction for his proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall will begin in "months." Trump indicated negotiations between Mexico and the U.S. will begin "relatively soon," and he maintained that Mexico would pay for the wall "100 percent," despite its numerous indications to the contrary. "We'll be reimbursed at a later date from whatever transaction we make from Mexico," Trump said in the interview; he had previously claimed Mexico would pay for the wall outright, but has since backed off that assertion.
Trump is expected to introduce several executive actions on immigration Wednesday, including "tightening border security and reappropriating federal money to begin construction on the border wall," Time reported.
The entirety of Trump's interview with Muir will air Wednesday on ABC at 10 p.m. ET. Catch the preview below. Becca Stanek
While visiting the Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday, President Trump signed two executive orders on immigration. The first order directs federal funding to the construction of the U.S. border wall, a key promise of Trump's presidential campaign. Trump indicated in an interview with ABC News' David Muir set to air Wednesday night that construction on the wall will begin in "months," and he repeated his claim that Mexico will reimburse the U.S. for "100 percent" of the wall's costs.
The second order revokes federal grants from "sanctuary cities" and any U.S. city not enforcing federal immigration laws. "This is border security. We've been talking about this from the beginning. This is going to bring it over the top," Trump said Wednesday while signing the orders.
Trump is also expected in the coming days to issue orders temporarily banning refugees from certain countries and suspending visas for people from several Middle Eastern and North African countries. Becca Stanek
Hours before President Trump declared he was launching a "major investigation into voter fraud, including those registered to vote in two states," the Herald-Tribune broke the news that Trump's senior White House adviser Steve Bannon is, in fact, registered to vote in both Florida and New York. Bannon did not vote in both states, which would be against the law; he only voted in New York.
However, his dual registration does appear to be in conflict with the U.S. government's stated rules on voting:
You can't be registered to vote in more than one place at a time. When you register to vote in a new location, you'll be asked for your previous address. Your new election office will send a cancellation form to your previous election office. [USA.gov]
The rule does seem to suggest the onus would fall on the Florida election office — and not on Bannon — to have cancelled his Florida voter registration after he registered in New York. And Bannon is far from the only American registered to vote in two states: A 2012 Pew Research Center study estimated that 2.75 million Americans are registered in "more than one state."
New York State's Board of Elections specifies on its official website under "qualifications to register to vote" that a person cannot "claim the right to vote elsewhere." This isn't the first time Bannon's voter registration has made the news: Last summer, it was reported that Bannon's registered address in Florida was a vacant home he never lived in, though The Guardian reported he's since changed his Florida address to that of a friend. Becca Stanek
President Donald Trump has now spent five straight nights living at the White House, and it's already starting to feel like home, The New York Times reports. Even his morning routine starts the same as it did in New York:
[Trump's] mornings, he said, are spent as they were in Trump Tower. He rises before 6 a.m., watches television tuned to a cable channel in a small dining room in the West Wing, and looks through the morning newspapers: The New York Times, The New York Post, and now The Washington Post.
But his meetings now begin at 9 a.m., earlier than they used to, which significantly curtails his television time. Still, Mr. Trump, who does not read books, is able to end his evenings with plenty of television.
In between, Mr. Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office and has meetings in the West Wing. [The New York Times]
Alas, even the leader of the free world needs to curb his TV time — though Trump's aides are reportedly begging him to watch less. Jeva Lange
The number of U.S. manufacturing jobs for people with less than a high school education fell 44 percent between 2000 and 2013, but it grew by 17 percent for people with associate degrees. Manufacturing jobs for people with graduate degrees have grown by 32 percent since 2000.
The Atlantic's Alana Semuels puts those numbers in context:
In some ways, the whole narrative that manufacturing is disappearing is flawed... Manufacturing, like most other industries in America, has modernized and become more sophisticated over the decades. To be sure, it employs millions fewer people than it did in the past. But manufacturing still makes up about 12.5 percent of America's gross domestic product, the same as it did in 1960. People who can work in modern manufacturing — those with computer skills and advanced degrees — are in demand. [The Atlantic]
While the U.S. has lost low-paying manufacturing jobs involving repetitive manual labor to China, it has simultaneously gained higher-paying "advanced" manufacturing jobs, Semuels argues, as American industry begins to specialize in production efforts that "capitalize on the country’s technology and educated labor pool." The average manufacturing worker now makes $26 an hour.
Read more about the changing face of American manufacturing at The Atlantic. Kelly Gonsalves
Trump Hotels is aiming to triple its locations in the United States while they temporarily pause overseas expansion, Bloomberg reports. "There are 26 major metropolitan areas in the U.S., and we're in five," Trump Hotels CEO Eric Danziger said Tuesday. "I don't see any reason that we couldn't be in all of them eventually."
Trump Hotels is looking at locations in Dallas, Denver, San Francisco, and Seattle for new luxury properties, but it could expand its new, lower-priced "Scion" brand hotels to "secondary or tertiary cities," Bloomberg reports. The location of the first Scion hotel has not yet been announced, although it is expected to open this year.
President Donald Trump has faced criticism for his continued involvement in his brand and his refusal to divest from it. The Trump Organization has been turned over to his sons, Eric and Don Jr., and Trump pledged the company will not make any new foreign deals while he is serving as president. Jeva Lange
Bestselling author Roxane Gay will no longer publish her forthcoming book with Simon & Schuster after the publishing house's decision to reportedly buy alt-right personality Milo Yiannopoulos' book in a $250,000 deal last month, BuzzFeed News reports. Gay's book, How to Be Heard, was scheduled to be published by the Simon & Schuster imprint TED Books in March 2018.
"I can't in good conscience let them publish it while they also publish Milo," Gay said Wednesday. "So I told my agent over the weekend to pull the project."
Many in the literary community have expressed distress over Simon & Schuster's plans to publish Yiannopoulos, who last year was banned from Twitter for hate speech. "I'm more powerful, more influential, and more fabulous than ever before and this book is the moment Milo goes mainstream," Yiannopoulos said in a December announcement of his book deal. "Social justice warriors should be scared — very scared."
How to Be Heard has not yet found a new publisher. "Milo has every right to say what he wants to say, however distasteful I and many others find it to be," Gay told BuzzFeed News. "He doesn't have a right to have a book published by a major publisher but he has, in some bizarre twist of fate, been afforded that privilege. So be it. I'm not interested in doing business with a publisher willing to grant him that privilege." Jeva Lange
If you're hoping to catch Madonna's "Vogue" or "Hung Up" on the radio, don't tune into HITS 105. The Texas radio station has announced that it's banning the pop star's songs from its airwaves for her "un-American" remarks at the Women's March on Washington on Saturday. "In addition to 'F-bombs' in her speech, Madonna talked about how upset the election results had made her including her now infamous ... 'Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House,' comments," the radio station wrote in a post on its Facebook page.
Terry Thomas, the station's general manager, described the move as not just "a matter of politics," but a "matter of patriotism." He urged other radio stations to follow suit.
Madonna has said her remarks were "taken wildly out of context," and that she was speaking metaphorically, not literally. Becca Stanek