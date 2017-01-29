Thousands of airport protesters rally against Trump's immigration and refugee order

Thousands of protesters flooded American airports Saturday evening in response to President Trump's Friday executive order that temporarily bans U.S. entry of people from seven majority-Muslim nations and suspends the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program. Rallies occurred in cities including New York, Portland, Philadelphia, Chicago, Dallas, Seattle, Newark, Los Angeles, Denver, Atlanta, Boston, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.

The airport venues were chosen in response to the detention of two Iraqi men, one a former U.S. Army employee, at the airport in New York City. The men were held despite having valid visas because they were in transit when the order was issue, but a judge ruled Saturday night for their release and the safe passage of some 375 people known to be in comparable circumstances.