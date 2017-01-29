Giuliani says Trump asked him how to do a Muslim ban 'legally'

President Trump sought advice from Rudy Giuliani on how to "legally" implement a "Muslim ban," the former New York City mayor said while speaking with Fox News' Jeanine Pirro Saturday night.
"I'll tell you the whole history of it," Giuliani said. "When he first announced it, he said 'Muslim ban.' He called me up, he said, 'Put a commission together, show me the right way to do it legally.'" Giuliani reported that he assembled a commission of legal experts, "and what we did was we focused on — instead of religion — danger, the areas of the world that create danger for us, which is a factual basis, not a religious basis. Perfectly legal, perfectly sensible."
Though Trump's controversial executive order targets seven majority-Muslim nations, Giuliani is echoing the president's comments from earlier this week that it is "not the Muslim ban." Trump has not specified if he has in mind an additional restriction which would be "the Muslim ban."
Watch the full conversation between Giuliani and Pirro below. Bonnie Kristian
One American was killed and three wounded in a firefight Saturday against al Qaeda militants in Yemen, the Pentagon confirmed Sunday. Local reports say the raid killed about 30 people, including 10 women and three children. The U.S. commandoes arrived by helicopter in the Yakla district of al-Bayda province to target a leader of al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, Abdulraoof al-Dhahab, who was among those killed.
"The operation began at dawn when a drone bombed the home of Abdulraoof al-Dhahab and then helicopters flew up and unloaded paratroopers at his house and killed everyone inside," a Yemeni observer told Reuters on condition of anonymity. "Next, the gunmen opened fire at the U.S. soldiers who left the area, and the helicopters bombed the gunmen and a number of homes and led to a large number of casualties." One helicopter was damaged in the incident and intentionally destroyed on site.
Though the United States has long provided support for Saudi Arabia's coalition intervention in Yemen, including drone strikes, this is believed to be the first U.S. ground operation in Yemen's civil war. It is also the first counterterrorism operation approved by President Trump. Bonnie Kristian
Two of the seven majority-Muslim countries subject to President Trump's temporary travel ban have already announced their responses.
After initial rumors that Iraq might react with a denial of entry to U.S. citizens, Baghdad backed down Sunday, saying it understands why Trump issued the executive order but asked that America's "special relationship" with Iraq, where the U.S. has been at war since 2003, be taken into consideration. Iraqis hope the rule "will not affect the efforts of strengthening and developing the bilateral relations between Iraq and the United States," said government representative Saad al-Hadithi.
Meanwhile, Iran intends to move forward with a reciprocal ban, the Iranian Foreign Affairs Ministry said Saturday. But, in a swipe at ongoing legal battles over Trump's order, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif tweeted: "Unlike the U.S., our decision is not retroactive. All with valid Iranian visa will be gladly welcomed." Tehran labeled Trump's rule "an open affront against the Muslim world and the Iranian nation in particular." Bonnie Kristian
President Trump's much-anticipated phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin Saturday afternoon mostly focused on national security issues and did not, as some expected, address the easing of U.S. sanctions against Russia which Trump has indicated he will consider. Both the White House and the Kremlin described the conversation as constructive, with a White House statement characterizing it as covering "a range in topics from mutual cooperation in defeating ISIS to efforts in working together to achieve more peace throughout the world including Syria."
"The positive call was a significant start to improving the relationship between the United States and Russia that is in need of repair," the statement continued. "Both President Trump and President Putin are hopeful that after today's call the two sides can move quickly to tackle terrorism and other important issues of mutual concern."
Moscow's statement added more detail, saying the presidents discussed terrorism, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, nuclear proliferation, North and South Korea, and Ukraine. "The two leaders emphasized that joining efforts in fighting the main threat — international terrorism — is a top priority," the Russian statement said.
Trump also spoke with leaders of Japan, Germany, and France on Saturday. Bonnie Kristian
Thousands of protesters flooded American airports Saturday evening in response to President Trump's Friday executive order that temporarily bans U.S. entry of people from seven majority-Muslim nations and suspends the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program. Rallies occurred in cities including New York, Portland, Philadelphia, Chicago, Dallas, Seattle, Newark, Los Angeles, Denver, Atlanta, Boston, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.
The airport venues were chosen in response to the detention of two Iraqi men, one a former U.S. Army employee, at the airport in New York City. The men were held despite having valid visas because they were in transit when the order was issue, but a judge ruled Saturday night for their release and the safe passage of some 375 people known to be in comparable circumstances.
See a few photos from the protests below. Bonnie Kristian
A federal judge on Saturday evening issued an emergency stay temporarily and partially preventing the enforcement of President Trump's executive order banning visitors from seven Mideast nations. "This ruling preserves the status quo and ensures that people who have been granted permission to be in this country are not illegally removed off U.S. soil," said Lee Gelernt of the ACLU, which worked on the case.
The decision specifically applies to people, like the two Iraqi men detained at the airport in New York City, who have valid visas and were already arriving or in transit to the United States when the order was issued. It does not block the 90-day ban's broader enforcement against passport holders from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen, and Somalia who did not acquire travel papers before the order was issued.
Similar rulings were later handed down in Massachusetts, Virginia, and Washington state. The Department of Homeland Security indicated it will comply with the orders, and both Iraqi men in New York have been released. Bonnie Kristian
President Trump came under widespread criticism Friday and Saturday after signing an executive order that bans U.S. entry from seven majority-Muslim nations for 90 days whiles suspending all refugee admissions for 120 days and instituting a preference for persecuted Christians once admissions resume.
"Christ calls us to care for everyone, regardless of who they are and where they come from," said Jenny Yang of World Relief, an evangelical organization that provides refugee resettlement services, in comments that reflect the uproar from a diversity of religious leaders. Some 2,000 clergy members signed a letter via the Interfaith Immigration Coalition which argues the United States "has an urgent moral responsibility to receive refugees and asylum seekers who are in dire need of safety."
Representatives of France and Germany likewise registered their alarm at the order, while British Prime Minister Theresa May refused to offer an opinion. In Washington, Democrats castigated the order. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said "tears are running down the checks of the Statue of Liberty" and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) labeled it "a betrayal of American values." Bonnie Kristian
Men, women, and even children are working to clear snowy roads on the way to North Korea's elite Masikryong ski resort, an NBC News report finds. Equipped with only sticks, pickaxes, and makeshift shovels, the laborers — who look to be as young as 11 — were not observed to have any salt or snowplows to help them clear "dozens of miles" of snowy roads.
At the end of those roads are Masikryong slopes, a world-class ski resort frequented only by the wealthy or well-connected few of North Korean society. "They will swim in its half-Olympic sized pool, drink imported French cognac and Scotch whisky in its bars — there is no sign of successful sanctions here — and eat delicious fish from the nearby sea," all before driving home "past the massed and huddled work gangs toiling through the day, hacking away at the snow and ice." Bonnie Kristian