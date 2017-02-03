A day after Nordstrom drops Ivanka Trump's line, Neiman Marcus pulls her jewelry from its website

It now appears two major department stores have dropped first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and accessories. After Nordstrom announced Thursday it would no longer be carrying President Trump's oldest daughter's clothing and shoes in its stores — "based on performance," the store said — observers noticed Neiman Marcus is no longer offering the Ivanka Trump jewelry line on its website.

Business Insider noted that "as recently as Wednesday," 15 products from Trump's jewelry line were listed on the store's website; now, the website no longer appears to even list Ivanka Trump as one of the brands it carries.

Neiman Marcus has not responded to requests for comment, so it's not totally clear if it has actually dropped Trump's line, or what its reason for doing so might be. Nordstrom, however, did release a statement Thursday night confirming its decision to drop the line. "Each year we cut about 10 percent and refresh our assortment with the same amount," the statement read. "In this case, based on the brand's performance, we've decided not to buy it for this season." Nordstrom denied that politics — or the #GrabYourWallet campaign to boycott businesses that support the Trump family's products — had anything to do with its decision.

Ivanka Trump announced last month that she would be taking a "formal leave of absence" from her apparel and accessories brand after her father took office. Becca Stanek