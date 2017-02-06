President Trump deems any negative polls about him 'fake news'

President Donald Trump summarily dismissed "any negative polls" about his presidency as being "fake news" in a series of tweets Monday morning:
Any negative polls are fake news, just like the CNN, ABC, NBC polls in the election. Sorry, people want border security and extreme vetting.
I call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data, and everyone knows it. Some FAKE NEWS media, in order to marginalize, lies!
Several recent polls have found Americans divided on Trump's executive order, which restricts citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the U.S. even if they are legal residents, and suspends the U.S. refugee program. Fifty-three percent of people in a CNN/ORC poll from last week opposed the ban, with an additional six in 10 opposing Trump's plan to build a wall along the Mexican border.
A CBS News poll from early February reached nearly the same conclusion, with 51 percent of Americans disapproving of Trump's immigration restrictions. Overall, polls find President Trump to be historically unpopular.
"I think, in [Trump's] mind, the success of this is going to be the poll numbers," Trump's longtime friend and chief executive of Newsmax Media, Chris Ruddy, told The New York Times. "If they continue to be weak or go lower, then somebody's going to have to bear some responsibility for that."
But Trump has insisted he doesn't care about the popularity of his executive order. "I'm not doing it for popularity. I'm doing it because our country is like a sieve for people coming in," Trump told Fox News. He added that his order was "very popular." Jeva Lange
The progressive veterans PAC VoteVets has released a firm ad demanding President Donald Trump start acting like a "legitimate president." But to ensure Trump will actually see it, "we're debuting this ad on @Morning_Joe and taking it to other morning shows you watch, too!" the organization tweeted at the president Monday morning.
.@realDonaldTrump, we’re debuting this ad on @Morning_Joe, and taking it to other morning shows you watch, too! pic.twitter.com/LVINhUenaV
Trump reportedly turns on his TV before 6 a.m. every morning to watch his shows, and oftentimes tweets his reactions to what he hears. "President Trump, I hear you watch the morning shows," an Afghanistan war veteran says in the VoteVets ad. "Here's what I do every morning."
VoteVets Vice Chair Peter Kauffmann said in a statement "Since the White House comment line is down, and Donald Trump hasn't set up that veterans hotline he promised, we're going to where we know Donald Trump is listening — Morning Joe, and the other shows that he obsesses over. He's going to hear the message of this ad again and again. We're officially putting Trump on notice."
VoteVets thinks it's working, too, noting that three minutes after their ad aired Monday, Trump slammed "any negative polls" as being "fake news." Jeva Lange
President Donald Trump has a fraught relationship with federal judges. During his presidential campaign, Trump lashed out at Judge Gonzalo Curiel, who was overseeing a lawsuit against Trump University, claiming that Curiel would be unfair in his ruling because of his "Mexican heritage." Then this past weekend, Trump skewered a George W. Bush appointee, Judge James Robart, over a temporary freeze on Trump's travel ban. For standing in the way of Trump's order, Robart was a "so-called judge," Trump claimed in a series of furious tweets:
The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!
Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough put his foot down on the matter in an op-ed published at The Washington Post on Sunday. "I had intended to use this space to detail how the chaotic events of the past week had persuaded President Trump to put into practice a more rigorous process to avoid calamities like last week’s immigration executive order," Scarborough began. "But that subject will have to wait for another day, since the 45th president decided to use Twitter this weekend to repeatedly question the legitimacy of a sitting federal judge."
When a president tweets insults at a Hollywood star, the dignity of his office is tarnished. When a commander-in-chief uses Twitter to attack a loyal military ally, America's friends across the globe become unsettled. But when a president uses social media to question the legitimacy of a federal judge following an inconvenient (and temporary) outcome, that is simply unacceptable. From Marbury v. Madison to United States v. Nixon, our federal courts' power to interpret the Constitution has been sacrosanct. As Chief Justice Warren Burger wrote in U.S. v. Nixon, the concept of checks and balances endures because it has remained (to quote Marbury) "the duty of the judicial department to say what the law is." [The Washington Post]
Read Scarborough's full takedown in The Washington Post. Jeva Lange
When you are the queen of England and you are celebrating the sapphire anniversary of your accession to the throne, as Queen Elizabeth II is on Monday, you naturally have the right gemstones to mark the occasion.
Today marks 65 years since Her Majesty The Queen acceded to the throne #SapphireJubilee pic.twitter.com/jTxFLeLdq9
The photo is actually from 2014, but in it Queen Elizabeth is wearing a suite of sapphire jewelry given to her by her father, King George VI, as a wedding gift in 1947. King George died of lung cancer on Feb. 6, 1952, at age 52, and Elizabeth became queen the same day. Now 90, she became the longest-serving British monarch in 2015, surpassing Queen Victoria, and now she is the first monarch to reach 65 years on the throne. The queen is celebrating her sapphire jubilee without much fuss at her Sandringham estate. You can learn more in the look back from China's NDTV below. Peter Weber
States, tech firms file arguments against Trump immigration ban while Trump tweets more insults
Early Monday, Washington State and Minnesota filed their arguments to the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in their push to block President Trump's executive order temporarily banning travelers from seven majority-Muslim nations and all refugees. U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle blocked the order's two main provisions on Friday night, and on Saturday night, two judges on the 9th Circuit bench rejected a Justice Department request to throw out the stay, giving the states until early Monday to file their argument and the Trump administration until Monday afternoon to respond.
Reinstating Trump's ban would "unleash chaos again," the states argued, adding that Trump's order violates the Constitution and harms their residents, universities, and companies. Judge Robert, a George W. Bush appointee, made the stay applicable nationwide, he wrote, because Congress wants "the immigration laws of the United States should be enforced vigorously and uniformly," citing an appellate court ruling favoring Texas in a fight against former President Barack Obama. The Department of Homeland Security complied, reauthorizing visas and allowing in vetted refugees.
A group of big tech companies — including Apple, Google, and Uber — filed briefs on Sunday night in support of Washington State, arguing that Trump's ban harmed their business by making it harder to recruit employees and prompting companies to build operations outside the U.S. A group of Democratic former officials also filed a brief in support of Washington State's case on Sunday night, with former Secretaries of State John Kerry and Madeleine Albright plus former CIA Director Leon Panetta and others arguing that Trump's order harms America's national security.
Trump administration officials and DOJ lawyers have argued that the president has broad authority to keep certain groups out of the U.S. if he deems it in the national interest, insisting that judges have no right to second-guess the president on issues of national security. Trump, meanwhile, shot off a second volley of personal tweets aimed at Robart from his Mar-a-Lago estate on Sunday, accusing the judge of putting the U.S. "in such peril" and warning: "If something happens blame him and court system. People pouring in. Bad!" Peter Weber
On Monday, the head lawyer for Australia's Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sex Abuse said that 7 percent of Catholic priests in the country have been accused of sexually abusing minors between 1950 and 2010, and 4,444 children reported abuse at more than 1,000 Catholic institutions between 1980 and 2015. The royal commission has been investigating how religious and secular organizations have responded to the sexual and physical abuse of children, and Monday was the opening of what's expected to be three weeks of public hearings. All of Australia's Catholic archbishops are gathered in Sydney to testify.
The abuse did not occur just at Catholic institutions, said Gail Furness, the lead lawyer assisting the royal commission, but 60 percent of all sexual abuse survivors were abused at faith-based organizations, and of that 60 percent, nearly two-thirds were tied to the Catholic Church; Catholicism is the largest religion in Australia, accounting for 26 percent of the population as of 2006. In interviews and hearings, the survivors' stories were "depressingly similar," Furness said. "Children were ignored or worse, punished. Allegations were not investigated. Priests and religious were moved. The parishes or communities to which they were moved knew nothing of their past."
The worst abuse happened at certain religious orders — 40 percent of the St. John of God Brothers were accused of abuse since 1950, for example, as were 22 percent of the Christian Brothers. The average age of victims was 10.5 for girls and 11.5 for boys, and it took on average 33 years survivors to report their abuse. Of the 1,880 alleged abusers in the Catholic Church, 572 were priests.
Francis Sullivan, the head of the Australian Catholic Church's Truth Justice and Healing Council, wept as he told the commission that the statistics, made public for the first time, are "shocking, they are tragic, and they are indefensible," showing "a massive failure" by the church. Each number "represents a child who suffered at the hands of someone who should have cared for, and protected them," he said. "As Catholics, we hang our heads in shame." Peter Weber
Bernie Sanders thrashes Trump on Wall Street: 'I don't mean to be disrespectful, this guy is a fraud'
On Sunday's State of the Nation, CNN's Jake Tapper showed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) a clip of President Trump sitting next to top Wall Street executives on Friday and saying he expects to be "cutting a lot out of Dodd-Frank, because frankly I have so many people, friends of mine, that have nice businesses, they can't borrow money." Sanders, who favors stricter regulation of Wall Street, grimaced.
"It is hard not to laugh to see President Trump alongside these Wall Street guys," Sanders said. "I have to say this, Jake — I don't mean to be disrespectful — this guy is a fraud. This guy ran for president of the United States saying, 'I, Donald Trump, I'm going to take on Wall Street — these guys are getting away with murder.' Then suddenly, he appoints all these billionaires," and moves to cut consumer protections. Trump also swore he would protect Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, then appointed people who will cut those programs, Sanders said.
Tapper said Sanders had warned during the campaign that Trump would pull this switcheroo, but a lot of his supporters apparently believed Trump was sincere and voted for him over Hillary Clinton, who Sanders had accused of too-close ties to Wall Street. Sanders didn't address the point directly, instead pointing to the gulf between Trump's promises and how Sanders believes he will govern. If Trump had said his real plans and people still voted him in, "that's fine, that's democracy," Sanders said. "But you have a president who, I think in a totally fraudulent campaign, said that 'I'm going to stand up for the working people.' Look at his Cabinet — we've never had more billionaires in a Cabinet in the history of this country — look at his appointees. These are people who are going to go after the needs of working families, the elderly, the children, the sick, and the poor. That is called hypocrisy."
Sanders did have one nice thing to say about Trump, though. "He is a good showman, I will give you that — he is a good TV guy," Sanders said. "But I think he is going to sell out the middle class and the working class of this country." Peter Weber
If Tom Brady looked a little deflated after his team's comeback Super Bowl win, it's probably because the jersey he wore during the game is nowhere to be found.
USA Today reports Brady "looked flustered" as he rummaged through his locker inside Houston's NRG Stadium following the game. "It was right here," he said of the elusive top. "I know exactly where I put it." He summoned security and team equipment managers, and soon his teammates also joined the search for Brady's No. 12 jersey, but to no avail. "This is not good," he said. "It was right here and now I don't have it. Not good."
On the way out of the stadium, Brady confirmed to USA Today he was leaving without the jersey. While most Super Bowl champs head to Disneyland after their big win, it looks like Brady is off to the lost and found — then eBay. Catherine Garcia