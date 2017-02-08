Watch Bernie Sanders and Ted Cruz debate ObamaCare in 90 seconds

In the alternate universe of Earth 2, where Democrats went with the outsider in 2016 and Republicans picked their staunch, conservative partisan, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) would have held three presidential debates last fall. In this reality, they met up for a CNN town hall debate on Tuesday night and argued about the Affordable Care Act. They did not, of course, agree on much.
"Should Congress move swiftly to repeal ObamaCare? Absolutely," Cruz said. Sanders said that "Republicans are now in a panic" because Americans know repealing the law without replacing it would be a disaster, politically and for working families. Cruz advocated giving people greater choice and fewer guarantees, and businesses fewer mandates, while Sanders said he favors a single-payer system that treats health care as a basic right. They agreed to dislike big pharmaceutical companies, but not on what to do about it, and according to CNN's postmortem, Sanders had his facts straight more than Cruz. Here's the debate in 90 seconds.
In reality, Republicans control the White House and both houses of Congress. They may not be panicking, as Sanders says, but they also don't seem to be coalescing around a plan to replace ObamaCare. "To be honest, there's not any real discussion taking place right now," Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) told reporters on Tuesday. "At the retreat, which y'all unfortunately were able to listen to every word of... we had breakout sessions where it was just the Senate talking about it, and you would have heard more of the same." Any plan will have its cost, he added. "I don't see a scenario where people are pushing to insure less people. You gotta have money to pay for that." Peter Weber
On Tuesday night, the Defense Department said it is working to rent some space in Trump Tower, the Manhattan building that houses President Trump's penthouse and also the headquarters of the Trump Organization, which owns the tower. "In order to meet official mission requirements, the Department of Defense is working through appropriate channels and in accordance with all applicable legal requirements in order to acquire a limited amount of leased space in Trump Tower," said Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. JB Brindle. "The space is necessary for the personnel and equipment who will support the POTUS at his residence in the building."
The U.S. military's space in Trump Tower would be separate from the area of Trump Tower used by the Secret Service. While the Secret Service protects the president and his family — wife Melania and son Barron live in the penthouse full-time for now — the military mission includes housing the "nuclear football" while Trump is visiting his home. The floors available for rent cost about $1.5 million a year, a Trump Tower leasing agent tells CNN.
The Pentagon has had to make analogous arrangements for previous presidents, including at former President Barack Obama's Chicago residence, Pentagon officials note. But those arrangements did not funnel rent toward the president's business interest. Richard Painter, a George W. Bush White House ethics lawyer who has strenuously argued that Trump should divest his business interests, tells The Washington Post he's "never heard of a president charging rent to the DOD or any other part of the government so they can be near him on his travels," but he also has a solution: "He should give them for free a very limited amount of space and they can rent nearby if needed." Peter Weber
If you've missed John Oliver, with Last Week Tonight on hiatus since November, well, he hasn't really missed you. With everything that's happened since Election Day, Stephen Colbert asked him on Tuesday's Late Show, "has the feeling been more like 'Oh, I wish I could be talking about this,' or 'Thank God I don't have to talk about this right now'?" "I would say B, an emphatic capital B," Oliver said. "Until Inauguration Day, you know, nothing was really happening. It was just being tied to a train track, watching the train coming, and then of course Inauguration Day is the train hitting you, and you're thinking, 'Yup, that felt pretty much how I thought it was going to feel.'"
After two weeks of President Trump, "I think people are still feeling viscerally repelled by things," Oliver said. "I think the problem really arises when you start not — when you get punch drunk.... If you hear of a Betsy DeVos confirmation and you go, 'Well, that's the way the world is now.'" Colbert said that's probably Trump's plan — swamping and exhausting people with frenetic activity. Oliver agreed. "You know, it feels like his Inauguration Day was 114 years ago," he said. "It's easy to be angry on adrenaline, right? But it is much, much harder when you are just tired. And this is going to be exhausting."
Still, Oliver found a silver lining in Trump's putting up walls (metaphorically) and shooting holes in alliances. Speaking as a Briton, "look, if you're at the tipping point of an empire, then, you know, enjoy the descent — that's the key thing," he said. "Nothing's our fault anymore, other than historically everything is still fundamentally our fault.... Almost every global flashpoint can be traced back to a mustachioed British man drawing a straight line on a map, going, 'There we go, learn to live with it.'" Colbert said Britain still has James Bond, leading to a delightful chat about 007 — and who the new Bond definitely won't be.
Oliver has a green card, and Colbert asked if he's nervous Trump will kick him out. "The crazy thing, it's probably not going to happen, but there is a non-zero chance of it happening now," Oliver said. Green cards are supposed to confer permanent residence, but with Trump's executive order throwing out all the old rules, nothing feels safe. Watch below. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert kicked off Tuesday's Late Show talking about Stephen Bannon, President Trump's chief strategist, Vatican machinator, and reputed power behind Trump's throne. "A lot of people are saying he's really the guy running the White House, but I'm not sure I believe that, because there's no proof that anyone is running the White House right now," Colbert said. He noted that talk of President Bannon appears to be getting under Trump's skin. "If he doesn't like the Bannon rumors, he's really not going to like this," Colbert said, holding up the cover of the new Time magazine featuring Bannon looking "like a helmetless Darth Vader on meth."
The big news of the day is the Senate confirming Betsy DeVos. "Our secretary of education has never attended, worked in, or sent her kids to public schools, so how did she get the nomination?" Colbert asked. "Well, there's a tiny chance that money played a role." DeVos and her family have donated $200 million to Republican causes, including four GOP senators on her confirmation committee. "Oh, that reminds me of a math problem," he said. "Betsy has $200 million. She needs 50 votes. How much money can she give to each senator to make sure public schools get less?" Still, her confirmation was a victory for Republicans — who also introduced a bill today to eliminate the Department of Education. "Congratulations, Betsy, you're the new pilot of the Hindenberg. Got a light?"
In the second half, Colbert noted that Trump insists former President Barack Obama likes him, then poked holes in the list of 78 terrorist attacks the White House passed out, rife with inaccuracies, extensively covered attacks, and bad spelling. "So at least we know Steve Bannon isn't a grammar nazi," he said. He ended with the assertion by White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer that Trump doesn't own or wear a bathrobe. "I for one, I'm shocked that Trump doesn't own a bathrobe, because we know he loves them," Colbert said, brandishing photographic evidence. "While I may not agree with Donald Trump's politics, I'll be damned if I'm going to live in a country where my president wanders out on the front lawn in his boxers to pick up the morning copy of the failing New York Times. So Mr. President, we have a gift for you." Watch the grand unveiling below. Peter Weber
Putin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza is in a coma in Moscow after second apparent poisoning in 2 years
President Trump's continued defense of Russian President Vladimir Putin, coupled with his politically puzzling statement over the weekend, after Fox News' Bill O'Reilly called Putin "a killer," that America is not "so innocent" either, has prompted bipartisan confusion and consternation in Washington, as well as a demand for an apology from the Kremlin. "I repeat, there is no moral equivalence between that butcher and thug and KGB colonel and the United States of America," Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) said on Tuesday. While the U.S. is having this discussion over Trump's motives for sticking up for Putin, a high-profile Putin critic, Vladimir Kara-Murza, is in a coma in a Moscow hospital, apparently poisoned for the second time since 2015.
Kara-Murza was one of the organizers of the 2012 protests against Putin in Moscow, and in 2015, the same year fellow Putin critic and former Deputy Prime Minister Boris Nemtsov was shot dead on a bridge outside the Kremlin, Kara-Murza suddenly took ill with a mysterious malady that involved elevated levels of heavy metals in his blood; he suffered severe nerve damage, moved his family to Virginia, then returned to Russia to continue his anti-Putin advocacy. "Those who oppose Vladimir Putin's regime, risk not only their well-being and their freedom — they also risk their lives," he told Congress eight months ago. He suddenly fell ill again last Thursday, and his wife says she is sure he was poisoned again.
Soviet Russia secretly researched untraceable poisons and tested them on gulag prisoners, The New York Times reports, citing security service defectors, and since Russia legalized targeted killings overseas in 2006, several Putin critics and opponents have wound up dead in and outside of Russia. You can learn more about Kara-Murza's case in the ABC News report below. Peter Weber
Kellyanne Conway complained on CNN Tuesday that the media only discusses one of President Trump's executive orders — that one banning travelers from seven majority-Muslim nations and all refugees — and on Tuesday's Late Night, Seth Meyers heeded her call. He checked up on the federal hiring freeze Trump signed in his first days in office — especially how it affects the Department of Veterans Affairs.
"Throughout the campaign, Trump constantly brought attention to problems at the VA, specifically how poorly it is run," Meyers said, "and he's right about that. For many years now, under both Bush and Obama, many parts of the VA have been found guilty of fraud and of providing shoddy health care to our veterans." But after the election, Trump didn't meet with any veterans' groups, and his federal hiring freeze won't only make things worse at already understaffed VA hospitals, it will also hit all veterans disproportionately hard, since vets are given preferential federal hiring status.
"This whole thing is just another example of Trump signing these executive orders in haste, without thinking about the consequences and in turn leaving a trail of chaos," Meyers said. "You know, at first I thought he was just showing off his signature, but now I think he's going, 'Hey, could someone read this to me? I feel like it might be a terrible idea.'" Watch, and learn more about Trump's up-and-down relationship with veterans, below. Peter Weber
The Seattle City Council unanimously voted on Tuesday to end its relationship with Wells Fargo, the city's primary financial services provider, due to the bank being an investor in the company building the Dakota Access Pipeline.
"The example that we have set today can be a beacon of hope to activists all around the country seeking to change the economic calculus of corporations who think that investing in the Dakota Access Pipeline will be good for their bottom line," Councilwoman Kshama Sawant said after the vote. "We're making it bad for their bottom line." Wells Fargo handles about $3 billion a year for Seattle, and this marks the first time a city in the United States has chosen to sever its relationship with a bank in protest of the controversial pipeline. The ordinance states that when Seattle's contract with the bank expires at the end of 2018, it won't be renewed.
Earlier in the day, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers told Congress the final easement for the 1,170 mile pipeline could be issued as early as Wednesday. Members of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in North Dakota have been fighting the pipeline, saying it threatens their water supply and violates sacred sites. Wells Fargo is one of 17 investors in the pipeline, and says it has loaned $120 million of the $2.5 billion Energy Transfer Partners has borrowed to build it — critics say that number is actually much higher, the Los Angeles Times reports. In a statement, Wells Fargo said, "While we are disappointed that the city has decided to end our 18-year relationship, we stand ready to support Seattle with its financial services needs in the future." Catherine Garcia
Elizabeth Warren reads Coretta Scott King's letter opposing Jeff Sessions to millions on Facebook, after Senate censure
Tuesday night was a thriller for fans of parliamentary procedure. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) interrupted Sen. Elizabeth Warren's (D-Mass.) floor speech against fellow Sen. Jeff Sessions' (R-Ala.) nomination to be U.S. attorney general, invoking Senate Rule XIX to force Warren to sit down because her reading of a 30-year-old letter by Coretta Scott King "impugned the motives and conduct of our colleague from Alabama." Warren appealed the ruling, suggesting there wasn't a quorum, but lost a party-line vote. Now she is barred from speaking about Sessions on the Senate floor.
But she can, of course, talk about him off the Senate floor. "The Republicans took away my right to read this letter on the floor — so I'm right outside, reading it now," Warren said on Facebook. So far, more than 2 million people have watched the video of a U.S. senator reading a letter making President Trump's attorney general pick look pretty shabby. Well played, Sen. McConnell. Peter Weber