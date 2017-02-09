Arizona mother of 2 detained, deported by ICE amid protests

Protests erupted Thursday in Arizona after Guadalupe García de Rayos, a 35-year-old wife and mother of two U.S.-born children, was deported to Mexico after a routine meeting Wednesday with immigration officials. Rayos entered the U.S. illegally with her parents at age 14 and has been required to check in biannually with the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Phoenix after she was caught in 2008 using a fake Social Security number to obtain employment.
Despite Rayos' compliance with the regular meetings without incident, immigration agents arrested and deported her Wednesday, citing a policy finalized in 2013 under the Obama administration that prioritized the deportation of individuals who posed a threat or who had been charged with a felony or a series of misdemeanor crimes.
In 2013, Rayos was permitted to stay in the U.S. even after a judge issued a deportation order because she was deemed not to be a threat; her arrest happened less than a month after President Trump expanded the definition of "criminal alien" in an executive order.
At least seven protestors were arrested trying to prevent Rayos from being deported. Catch a glimpse of the protests and hear statements from Rayos' daughter and husband below. Becca Stanek
President Trump isn't the type of man who leaves work at the office. After the president retires to the White House's private quarters around 6:30 p.m., The Associated Press reported that he likes to talk on the telephone, watch television news, and, at times, vent to people on the phone about the "fake news" he's watching on TV:
The president's advisers have tried to curb his cable news consumption during the workday. But there are no limits when the president returns to the residence. During another recent telephone conversation, Trump briefly put down the phone so he could turn up the volume on a CNN report. When he returned to the call, he was complaining about "fake news." [The Associated Press]
Trump has seemingly reframed the term "fake news," which initially referred to entirely fabricated stories, as a way to discuss news stories he doesn't agree with or like. On Monday, for instance, Trump tweeted that "any negative polls are fake news, just like the CNN, ABC, NBC polls in the election."
Aside from fake news, the other topic Trump can't seem to get off his mind when he winds down from his day in the Oval Office is his next presidential campaign. During another "late night discussion," Trump was apparently overheard talking about running for office in 2020. The Associated Press noted that when "an associate suggested he was weakening Democrats by usurping some of the party's best policy ideas, the president readily agreed." Becca Stanek
President Trump indicated to senators Thursday he might be "open" to considering the Gang of Eight immigration reform bill, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said. The bill, unveiled in 2013 by an eight-member bipartisan group of senators, would have created a path for undocumented immigrants to gain legal citizenship in the U.S. Though the legislation passed through the Senate, it died after stalling in the House.
Trump's primary opposition to the bill is that it seemed to offer amnesty, though Manchin apparently tried to convince Trump on Thursday that the Gang of Eight Bill didn't "sound like amnesty" to him. Trump reportedly said he knew what amnesty was, but that he would take a look at it.
However, Trump has previously slammed Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), one of the leading members of the Gang of Eight, for his involvement in the reform effort:
Though Trump has taken a hardline stance on undocumented immigration, at times in the Republican presidential primary he seemed to drift closer to the Gang of Eight's stance. At one point, Trump said he was opposed to amnesty, but would "work with" undocumented immigrants. At another point, however, he said there "is no path to legalization unless they leave the country and come back."
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer clarified later Thursday that Trump does not support the Gang of Eight bill, but was "glad to listen" to senators' thoughts on immigration and encouraged future cooperation. Becca Stanek
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Thursday emphasized the importance of his daily briefings when it comes to expressing President Trump's message, in response to a question about the president's tweets. "I think Sean Spicer just said that what he says from the press briefing podium is more important than what President Trump himself tweets," marveled The Boston Globe's Matt Viser on Twitter.
Spicer's comments came in response to a question about why President Trump has time to tweet-shame Nordstrom for dropping his daughter's clothing line, but remained silent after six people were killed in a mosque shooting in Quebec City in late January.
Spicer answered that he had opened a subsequent press briefing after the shooting with Trump's condolences. "You're equating me addressing the nation here with a tweet? That's the silliest thing I've ever heard," Spicer said.
Of course, what goes unacknowledged is it's not just a tweet — it's a tweet from the president of the United States. Watch the tense exchange below. Jeva Lange
House Oversight Committee chairman Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) on Thursday called Kellyanne Conway's promotion of first daughter Ivanka Trump's fashion brand "clearly over the line, unacceptable." While speaking from the White House press briefing room Thursday morning, Conway — one of President Trump's top advisers — told Americans to "go buy Ivanka [Trump's] stuff" following reports that retailers were dropping the first daughter's apparel line. "I'm going to give it a free commercial here; go buy it today," Conway said.
Chaffetz, who is planning a bipartisan letter on the matter, said Conway's promotion of the Ivanka Trump brand "should never have happened" and warned the Trump administration to "learn this lesson very quick."
Legal experts told The New York Times that Conway's comments may have violated federal ethics rules. The rules explicitly ban employees of the executive branch from using "public office for his own private gain, for the endorsement of any product, service, or enterprise, or for the private gain of friends, relatives, or persons with whom the employee is affiliated in a nongovernmental capacity." "You couldn't think of a clearer example of violating the ban of using your government position as kind of a walking billboard for products or services offered by a private individual," Laurence Tribe, a professor of constitutional law at Harvard University, told The New York Times.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Thursday that Conway has "been counseled," but would not elaborate further. Becca Stanek
An elephant sanctuary in northern India is using jumbo-size sweaters to keep its pachyderms warm during a cold snap. When the temperature plummeted, villagers near the Wildlife SOS Elephant Conservation and Care Center started knitting brightly colored winter garments for the preserve's 20 elephants, which were rescued from circuses and logging camps. The new sweaters aren't just fashionable, they're also good for the animals' health. "It's important to keep our elephants protected from the bitter cold," said Wildlife SOS co-founder Kartick Satyanarayan, "as they are weak and vulnerable, having suffered so much abuse, making them susceptible to ailments such as pneumonia." Christina Colizza
The next time you're ready to bust a move on the dance floor, consider what science says looks good. For the study, published Thursday in Scientific Reports, British researchers asked 39 female university students to dance alone to a drum beat while researchers followed the movements with a motion-capture camera. The scientists then animated each woman as an avatar to isolate the dance moves and eliminate any opinions based on physical features. They then asked 200 people to rate the best dancer.
Here she is:
By comparison, this is what the worst dancer looked like:
"It turns out that the moves judged the best for women involve wide swings of the hips and asymmetrical leg movements, where the right and left limbs are moving independently from each other," Vice writes. "These should be coupled with moderate amounts of asymmetrical arm movements, although it doesn't sound very sexy when you put it that way."
Dancing in general is a little puzzling to scientists because its evolution is a bit of a mystery, although it might have originated from ancient courtship rituals. The reason "wide swinging hips" are attractive in female dancers is possibly because "when you look at males and females walking, the key difference is, males have this shoulder swing and females have this hip swing," Nick Neave of Northumbria University told The New York Times. And those asymmetric limb movements? They signal good motor control.
But widely speaking, the attractive dance moves serve two major purposes: "One is, they're showing off their reproductive quality, perhaps their hormonal status, to males," said Neave. "Another is, they're showing off how good they are to female rivals."
Researchers did a much earlier study on what moves make male dancers attractive; you can find those results here. Jeva Lange
President Trump's false claims about the country's growing crime rate cropped up again, this time in a speech by newly minted Attorney General Jeff Sessions just one day after his swearing-in ceremony. "We have a crime problem," Sessions said Thursday, speaking from the Oval Office. "I wish the rise that we are seeing in crime in America today were some sort of aberration or a blip." Instead, Sessions said, crime is a "dangerous and permanent trend that places the health and safety of the American people at risk."
Though there was a slight uptick in crime from 2014 to 2015, FBI crime statistics indicate an overall decline in crime over the last 25 years:
"This is a dangerous permanent trend" -- AG Sessions on growing crime rate.
But here is the actual data https://t.co/YOMla306P7 pic.twitter.com/9Q3mgdEo5n
— Mark Murray (@mmurraypolitics) February 9, 2017
But on Thursday, Sessions said "there are a lot of things" that need to be done at the Department of Justice to combat this "trend" now that he is in charge. As attorney general, he will be tasked with overseeing the Justice Department's 113,000 employees, including its 93 U.S. attorneys. He will also supervise bureaus — including the FBI — and direct the enforcement of federal laws, including announcing DOJ investigations when necessary.
Sessions was narrowly confirmed by the Senate on Wednesday night with a 52-47 vote, after facing criticism for his record on civil rights and immigration. Becca Stanek