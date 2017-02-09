In ruling, appeals court judges invoke Trump's statements on 'a Muslim ban'

On Thursday evening, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously decided against restoring President Trump's ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries, and in their ruling, the three-judge panel invoked Trump's "numerous statements" about his intention to enact a "Muslim ban."
The suit was filed against Trump by the states of Washington and Minnesota, and in the decision, the judges wrote, "The states argue that the Executive Order violates the Establishment and Equal Protection Clauses because it was intended to disfavor Muslims. In support of this argument, the States have offered evidence of numerous statements by the President about his intent to implement a 'Muslim ban' as well as evidence they claim suggests that the Executive Order was intended to be that ban…"
While on the campaign trail, Trump called for a "total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until our country's representatives can figure out what is going on," and in January, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a Trump surrogate, told Fox News the president asked him how to "legally" implement a "Muslim ban." Catherine Garcia
Just moments after the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals announced its ruling against his travel ban on Thursday evening, President Donald Trump tweeted his response.
SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017
Trump, of course, has been seen in court, and lost. More than once. Catherine Garcia
In its decision, the panel wrote, "We hold that the Government has not shown a likelihood of success on the merits of its appeal, nor has it shown that failure to enter a stay would cause irreparable injury, and we therefore deny its emergency motion for a stay." Oral arguments in the case were heard on Tuesday, with a lawyer for the state of Washington arguing that, among other things, the executive order discriminates on the basis of religion. A lawyer from the Department of Justice said the order was made to protect national security, and that the U.S. district judge in Seattle issuing a temporary restraining order last week that suspended the ban nationwide was "overbroad." Catherine Garcia
Protests erupted Thursday in Arizona after Guadalupe García de Rayos, a 35-year-old wife and mother of two U.S.-born children, was deported to Mexico after a routine meeting Wednesday with immigration officials. Rayos entered the U.S. illegally with her parents at age 14 and has been required to check in biannually with the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Phoenix after she was caught in 2008 using a fake Social Security number to obtain employment.
Despite Rayos' compliance with the regular meetings without incident, immigration agents arrested and deported her Wednesday, citing a policy finalized in 2013 under the Obama administration that prioritized the deportation of individuals who posed a threat or who had been charged with a felony or a series of misdemeanor crimes.
In 2013, Rayos was permitted to stay in the U.S. even after a judge issued a deportation order because she was deemed not to be a threat; her arrest happened less than a month after President Trump expanded the definition of "criminal alien" in an executive order.
At least seven protesters were arrested trying to prevent Rayos from being deported. Catch a glimpse of the protests and hear statements from Rayos' daughter and husband below. Becca Stanek
UPDATE: @GadiNBC reports that undocumented #Arizona mom has been deported to Nogales, MX. Family expected to speak at ICE office momentarily pic.twitter.com/m1eccx0ULp
— NBC Latino (@NBCLatino) February 9, 2017
President Trump isn't the type of man who leaves work at the office. After the president retires to the White House's private quarters around 6:30 p.m., The Associated Press reported that he likes to talk on the telephone, watch television news, and, at times, vent to people on the phone about the "fake news" he's watching on TV:
The president's advisers have tried to curb his cable news consumption during the workday. But there are no limits when the president returns to the residence. During another recent telephone conversation, Trump briefly put down the phone so he could turn up the volume on a CNN report. When he returned to the call, he was complaining about "fake news." [The Associated Press]
Trump has seemingly reframed the term "fake news," which initially referred to entirely fabricated stories, as a way to discuss news stories he doesn't agree with or like. On Monday, for instance, Trump tweeted that "any negative polls are fake news, just like the CNN, ABC, NBC polls in the election."
Aside from fake news, the other topic Trump can't seem to get off his mind when he winds down from his day in the Oval Office is his next presidential campaign. During another "late night discussion," Trump was apparently overheard talking about running for office in 2020. The Associated Press noted that when "an associate suggested he was weakening Democrats by usurping some of the party's best policy ideas, the president readily agreed." Becca Stanek
President Trump indicated to senators Thursday he might be "open" to considering the Gang of Eight immigration reform bill, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said. The bill, unveiled in 2013 by an eight-member bipartisan group of senators, would have created a path for undocumented immigrants to gain legal citizenship in the U.S. Though the legislation passed through the Senate, it died after stalling in the House.
Trump's primary opposition to the bill is that it seemed to offer amnesty, though Manchin apparently tried to convince Trump on Thursday that the Gang of Eight Bill didn't "sound like amnesty" to him. Trump reportedly said he knew what amnesty was, but that he would take a look at it.
However, Trump has previously slammed Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), one of the leading members of the Gang of Eight, for his involvement in the reform effort:
Marco Rubio is a member of the Gang Of Eight or, very weak on stopping illegal immigration. Only changed when poll numbers crashed.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2015
Though Trump has taken a hardline stance on undocumented immigration, at times in the Republican presidential primary he seemed to drift closer to the Gang of Eight's stance. At one point, Trump said he was opposed to amnesty, but would "work with" undocumented immigrants. At another point, however, he said there "is no path to legalization unless they leave the country and come back."
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer clarified later Thursday that Trump does not support the Gang of Eight bill, but was "glad to listen" to senators' thoughts on immigration and encouraged future cooperation. Becca Stanek
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Thursday emphasized the importance of his daily briefings when it comes to expressing President Trump's message, in response to a question about the president's tweets. "I think Sean Spicer just said that what he says from the press briefing podium is more important than what President Trump himself tweets," marveled The Boston Globe's Matt Viser on Twitter.
Spicer's comments came in response to a question about why President Trump has time to tweet-shame Nordstrom for dropping his daughter's clothing line, but remained silent after six people were killed in a mosque shooting in Quebec City in late January.
Spicer answered that he had opened a subsequent press briefing after the shooting with Trump's condolences. "You're equating me addressing the nation here with a tweet? That's the silliest thing I've ever heard," Spicer said.
Of course, what goes unacknowledged is it's not just a tweet — it's a tweet from the president of the United States. Watch the tense exchange below. Jeva Lange
WATCH: Sean Spicer answers a question about why Pres. Trump has time to tweet about Nordstrom – but not other issues https://t.co/p07jPScxs6
— NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) February 9, 2017
House Oversight chair says Conway's promotion of Ivanka Trump brand was 'clearly over the line'
House Oversight Committee chairman Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) on Thursday called Kellyanne Conway's promotion of first daughter Ivanka Trump's fashion brand "clearly over the line, unacceptable." While speaking from the White House press briefing room Thursday morning, Conway — one of President Trump's top advisers — told Americans to "go buy Ivanka [Trump's] stuff" following reports that retailers were dropping the first daughter's apparel line. "I'm going to give it a free commercial here; go buy it today," Conway said.
Chaffetz, who is planning a bipartisan letter on the matter, said Conway's promotion of the Ivanka Trump brand "should never have happened" and warned the Trump administration to "learn this lesson very quick."
Legal experts told The New York Times that Conway's comments may have violated federal ethics rules. The rules explicitly ban employees of the executive branch from using "public office for his own private gain, for the endorsement of any product, service, or enterprise, or for the private gain of friends, relatives, or persons with whom the employee is affiliated in a nongovernmental capacity." "You couldn't think of a clearer example of violating the ban of using your government position as kind of a walking billboard for products or services offered by a private individual," Laurence Tribe, a professor of constitutional law at Harvard University, told The New York Times.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Thursday that Conway has "been counseled," but would not elaborate further. Becca Stanek