Jared Kushner's family may buy the Miami Marlins, and MLB has questions about Trump

The Kushner family is in negotiations to buy the Miami Marlins, The New York Times reports. While family's most prominent member — and President Trump's son-in-law — Jared Kushner is not directly participating in the effort to acquire the team, it is still raising thorny questions for Major League Baseball:
The deal has already prompted questions within Major League Baseball, according to the people briefed on the conversations, about what kind of relationship Mr. Trump would have to the team and whether that would be a benefit or a disadvantage. Would fans or sponsors boycott or embrace the team or league based on a comment or Twitter post by Mr. Trump? And would Mr. Trump attend games? [The New York Times]
Marlins Park is about an hour and a half drive south of the so-called "Winter White House," Mar-a-Lago.
Kushner's brother, Joshua Kushner, is heading the efforts to purchase the team. Jared and Joshua Kushner previously bid together to try to buy the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2012, only to withdraw. That team eventually sold for $2 billion.
Forbes reports that the current owner of the Marlins, art dealer Jeffrey Loria, has a $1.6 billion "handshake agreement" to sell the Marlins, a price The New York Times says is too high for the Kushners. Joshua Kushner is working on "devising a complicated financial arrangement that would include bringing in partners later," people familiar with the negotiations said.
The Miami Marlins won the 2003 World Series, but has not returned to the playoffs since. Jeva Lange
On Thursday morning, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway sat in the White House briefing room and urged Americans to buy Ivanka Trump clothes on Fox News, explicitly calling it a "free commercial." House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) and top Democrat Rep. Elijah Cummings (Md.), as promised, sent a joint letter to the head of the Office of Government Ethics, Walter Shaub, seeking advice on "appropriate disciplinary action (such as reprimand, suspension, demotion, or dismissal)" over Conway's comments.
"Conway's statements clearly violate the ethical principles for federal employees and are unacceptable," Chaffetz and Cummings wrote, as well as appearing "to violate federal ethics regulations." They asked Shaub to "act promptly" and get back to them, even while noting a crucial "additional challenge, which is that the president, as the ultimate disciplinary authority for White House employees, has an inherent conflict of interest since Conway's statements relate to his daughter's private business."
White House press secretary Sean Spicer said on Thursday that Conway had been "counseled," and on Fox News Thursday afternoon, Conway described that counseling as "a very heartening moment," because Trump "supports me 100 percent." Trump, Conway, and Spicer all accused Nordstrom of dumping the Ivanka Trump brand for political reasons, but a new report from Slice Intelligence backs up Nordstrom's contention that it was purely a business decision. According to Slice, online sales of Ivanka Trump goods fell 26 percent last quarter versus a year previously, and 63 percent at Nordstrom online alone.
On CNN Thursday night, Cristina Alesci explained that Ivanka Trump executives told her a few months ago the brand was targeting millennial women in urban areas — the demographic perhaps most opposed to President Trump's policies. Still, she added, the blowback over Conway's comments "may not amount to much, because enforcement falls within the White House."
That's not to say nothing will come of l'affaire Nordstrom. The nonpartisan watchdog group the Project on Government Oversight (POGO) is asking for a Justice Department investigation of Conway and White House social media chief Dan Scavino, who retweeted Trump's Nordstrom tweet from the official POTUS account, and on Wednesday, Obama administration ethics lawyer Norm Eisen offered to help Nordstrom sue Trump under unfair competition laws. "I do believe Nordstrom has a colorful claim," Eisen told MSMBC. "This will be another place where the courts will remind him he's not above the law." Peter Weber
On the first business day after President Trump's inauguration, a group of high-profile lawyers sued him in federal court, arguing that every time a foreign government pays for Trump Organization business services or hotel rooms, Trump violates the hitherto-obscure Emoluments Clause of the U.S. Constitution. Now the lawyers have their first test case, Politico reports. When a U.S. veteran stayed at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., from Jan. 23-26, a communications group lobbying for the Saudi government paid the bill.
The lobbying firm, Qorvis MSLGroup, has been flying vets and other activists to Washington to urge Congress to overturn a law it passed last year, over former President Barack Obama's veto, allowing the families of 9/11 victims to sue Saudi Arabia. The Emoluments Clause prohibits U.S. officials from accepting gifts and payments from foreign governments, and it doesn't matter that Saudi Arabia didn't pay for the hotel room directly, since they will ultimately pick up the tab, says Norm Eisen, a Obama White House ethics lawyer and party to the lawsuit. "If that funneling could launder the emolument, the clause would become a dead letter," explained Harvard Law constitutional scholar Laurence Tribe, another member of the legal team.
Trump pledged on Jan. 11 to work around potential conflicts by giving the profits from foreign government hotel stays to the U.S. Treasury, but has laid out no mechanism to do so. And that doesn't solve the problem anyway, ethics lawyers say, since the payment itself is the problem. The White House and the Trump Organization's ethics adviser, Bobby Burchfield, offered no comments to Politico. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert laughs at Kellyanne Conway's big shill, takes President Trump's 3 a.m. phone call
New York City was blanketed in snow on Thursday, and Stephen Colbert found the political humor in Winter Storm Niko on Thursday's Late Show. "New York's not alone — schools all over the Northeast have been shut down," he said. "I think they should have named it Winter Storm Betsy DeVos, but you know, Niko's good too." Further south, "Washington, D.C., also got a little dusting today," he added. "Donald Trump was out on the White House lawn anyway, making a snowman earlier today. And because it was white, he appointed it to his Cabinet."
Colbert then reminded everyone that on Wednesday, Trump had slapped at Nordstrom for dropping daughter Ivanka Trump's clothes, and updated them on White House counselor Kellyanne Conway going on Fox & Friends to literally hawk the clothes on national TV. "Watching her do that on a TV show is weird," he said. "Don't you think it should be against the rules for a White House employee to shill products? Funny story: It is." Law broken, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer assured reporters that Conway had been "counseled." Colbert had some questions: "What kind of counseling are we talking about, Sean? Is it like a camp counselor? Is she working on her merit badge in ethics?"
You know who else had questions? Donald Trump. Colbert recounted the Huffington Post anecdote about Trump calling national security adviser Michael Flynn at 3 a.m. to ask if a weak dollar or strong dollar is better for the U.S. "I find it hard to believe that the president of the United States is up late at night, calling the wrong people for answers to basic questions," Colbert said — and then his phone rang. Watch him answer questions from "President Trump" — and weigh in on Trump's war on the judiciary — below. Peter Weber
The game "Box of Lies" on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show is basically just an elaborate guessing game: Fallon and a guest take turns grabbing a box and telling the other person what is (or isn't) inside, and the other person guesses if that's true or false. Fallon's staff gets pretty creative with the contents of the boxes, and that was true on Thursday night's show, but guest Alec Baldwin provided most of the entertainment. Fallon and Baldwin both do well-known impersonations of President Trump, and Fallon brought his out first during the game. Baldwin followed suit when — coincidentally, of course — he decided to lie about the contests of his box. Watch below and see who you think wears Trump better. Peter Weber
Early Friday morning, the Senate voted 52 to 47 to confirm Rep. Tom Price (R-Ga.) to lead the Health and Human Services Department. The party-line vote was the fourth contested Cabinet vote in a row. Democrats argued before the vote that Price, a seven-term congressman and former orthopedic surgeon, had failed to come clean about some suspicious-looking stock transactions and has a history of pushing to curtail Medicare and Medicaid. Republicans argued that he is very knowledgeable about health care policy. Both sides expect Price to take a leading role in dismantling the Affordable Care Act and, presumably, replacing it with a new health insurance system. Peter Weber
The week isn't even over yet, but President Trump has already given Seth Meyers plenty of fodder for a "Closer Look" segment on abusing presidential power.
Meyers first tackled Trump's one-sided war with Nordstrom, noting that Trump tweeted about the department store dropping his daughter Ivanka's clothing line on Wednesday morning, 20 minutes after his daily intelligence briefing started. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters Trump was "free" at the time, but that didn't sit well with Meyers. "Why was he free when that happened?" he asked. "Did the briefing really take less than 20 minutes? I feel like the president's daily intelligence briefing should take longer than an episode of Vanderpump Rules." He also let Trump's top adviser Kellyanne Conway have it for using an appearance on Fox News to shill for Ivanka's products. "From now on, the only network Kellyanne Conway should be allowed on is QVC," Meyers said, before warning viewers that scarves from the clothing line were recalled last year for not meeting federal flammability standards.
He moved on to Trump claiming on Wednesday that the murder rate in the United States is the highest it's been in 47 years. "I used to say that in a speech, and everybody was surprised, because the press doesn't tell it like it is," Trump told reporters. "It wasn't to their advantage to say that." It's possible that was news to people because it's just not true, Meyers said; the murder rate did slightly tick up in 2015 but it is close to the 57-year low it hit in 2014. "You know, it's easy to surprise people if you just make s—t up," he added. Watch more of Meyers and his examination into Trump's use of his presidential status in the video below. Catherine Garcia
When reports emerged that President Trump was greatly irritated that his press secretary, Sean Spicer, had been played by a woman, Melissa McCarthy, on Saturday Night Live, people started pleading with SNL for more. Alec Baldwin has already carved out a role for himself as Trump, Kellyanne Conway is already played by a woman, Kate McKinnon, and nobody really cares enough about Reince Priebus to mock him seriously. But soon, Twitter called for Trump's frequent sparring partner Rosie O'Donnell to take on the role of Trump chief strategist Stephen Bannon (previously played by the Grim Reaper), and O'Donnell promptly volunteered. On Thursday night, she did better than that, as shown in her new Twitter profile picture:
Oh please please PLEASE @Rosie & @nbcsnl tell me it's true. pic.twitter.com/0AyGNWkDJU
— Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) February 10, 2017
Twitter and Rosie O'Donnell have done their part. Your move, Lorne Michaels. Peter Weber