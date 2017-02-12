Tracy Morgan and Kenan Thompson are Beyoncé's unborn twins on SNL

Tracy Morgan returned to Saturday Night Live this week to join Kenan Thompson in playing Beyoncé's unborn twins, chilling inside her womb and anticipating what a dope life they'll have in the Knowles-Carter household.
Beyoncé (Sasheer Zamata) is visiting the doctor (host Alec Baldwin) for an ultrasound, while Thompson and Morgan (whose characters speculate their names will be Jade Rain and Lord Burbury, respectively) discuss how special their mother must be. "When people meet her, they scream," Morgan notes, "so she's either a beautiful queen or a goblin." Thompson's baby knows better. "Yo, our mama is Beyoncé, man!" he exclaims. "Wow, I haven't even breathed yet and I know who Beyoncé is!"
Watch the full sketch below, and catch the real Beyoncé's first public appearance since the announcement of her pregnancy tonight at the 2017 Grammy Awards. Bonnie Kristian
Dallas Mavericks owner and billionaire Mark Cuban warned American CEOs to be careful in their dealings with President Trump in comments published Friday by The Star-Telegram, a newspaper in Fort Worth, Texas. "Do what you think is right," Cuban said. "Be an American citizen first. In the bigger scheme of things, our country benefits from peaceful activism a lot more than it benefits from one more shoe being sold, or one more basketball ticket being sold, for that matter."
Sunday morning, Trump responded on Twitter:
I know Mark Cuban well. He backed me big-time but I wasn't interested in taking all of his calls.He's not smart enough to run for president!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2017
Though Cuban did initially praise Trump's campaign, he ultimately endorsed Hillary Clinton. Bonnie Kristian
Retailers Sears and Kmart, which share a parent company, announced Saturday afternoon they will no longer carry items from President Trump's brand of home products. The decision was described as part of a broader "initiative to optimize...online product assortment."
"Amid that streamlining effort," said a statement from Sears Holdings, "31 Trump Home items were among the items removed online this week. Products from the line are still offered online via third-party Marketplace vendors. Neither Sears nor Kmart carries the line in brick-and-mortar stores."
The news has inevitably been linked to Nordstrom's recent announcement that it would no longer sell Ivanka Trump products. That decision was likewise cast as a matter of business, not politics, but the president took personal umbrage. "My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom," he tweeted after that news. On Saturday, Trump again tweeted in Ivanka's defense, saying she has been "abused and treated so badly" by the media. He has yet to tweet about the Sears and Kmart announcement. Bonnie Kristian
Melissa McCarthy reprised her role as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer in Saturday Night Live's cold open, hawking Ivanka Trump's products, QVC-style, and chewing a piece of gum the size of a placemat.
As "Spicey," an increasingly agitated McCarthy explains President Trump's plan for "extreme vetting" of would-be immigrants and refugees using Barbie dolls. Of one, Spicey declares, "We know she is okay, because she is blonde, and so she gets in. Easy. We understand that." Next, a Moana doll applies for a visa. "Uh oh," Spicey says. "We are going to pat her down, and then we are going to read her emails and if we don't like the answers — which we won't — boom, Guantanamo Bay."
The first time McCarthy played Spicer, he responded with amusement, while President Trump was reportedly irritated by the sketch. Watch this week's skit below. Bonnie Kristian
North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan between Japan and North Korea on Sunday, a provocation likely timed to coincide with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's weekend meeting with President Trump.
"North Korea's most recent missile launch is absolutely intolerable. North Korea must fully comply with the relevant U.N. Security Council resolutions," Abe said in Palm Beach, Florida, where he was staying with the president. "I just want everybody to understand and fully know that the United States of America stands behind Japan, its great ally, 100 percent," Trump remarked at the joint news conference.
South Korea has also condemned the test, which is believed to have used a midrange missile, not an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of carrying a nuclear weapon. Watch the U.S.-Japanese press conference below. Bonnie Kristian
#ICYMI: Joint Statement with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on North Korea. pic.twitter.com/qEC87FKB1D
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2017
Hot on the heels of January's annual March for Life demonstration in Washington, more than 200 protests in 45 states were held Saturday to oppose federal funding for Planned Parenthood.
"The time has come to defund America's abortion giant," said a statement from #ProtestPP, the organization that planned the events. "Join us at the Planned Parenthood facility in your community as we protest and pray for an end to Planned Parenthood's massive government subsidy, and an end to abortion in our country."
About 150 counter-demonstrations were scheduled as well, with the size of the combined protests ranging from dozens to thousands of people. "Saturday, and every day, Planned Parenthood advocates and activists show that they refuse to be intimidated and they won't back down," said Kelley Robinson of Planned Parenthood Action Fund Support.
Government funding is Planned Parenthood's single largest source of revenue, mostly via Medicaid, though it also receives corporate and individual donations, as well as clinic revenue. Planned Parenthood supporters note that federal money can fund abortions only in a few circumstances, while critics argue those limits are meaningless because money is fungible. Bonnie Kristian
Volunteers in New Zealand are struggling to keep pace with hundreds of pilot whales that have accidentally beached themselves and need assistance returning to the sea. A group of more than 400 whales were first found on the beach Friday. About 300 of them died before they could be rescued, but roughly 100 members of the pod were refloated.
Saturday morning, however, about 240 additional pilot whales were beached in the same three-mile stretch. They are mostly not the same as the 100 refloated whales, which were tagged as they were released, but 20 of the 100 did return and had to be euthanized. Fresh rescue efforts remain underway.
Hundreds more whales have been stranded in New Zealand as attempts to rescue them continue https://t.co/hpFSp1exm1 pic.twitter.com/PPS4WAs8bz
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 11, 2017
The area where the whales are turning up is called Farewell Spit, a long peninsula that forms the boundary of one side of Golden Bay on New Zealand's South Island, where Christchurch is located. "It's a very difficult place if you get lost in there and you are a whale," said Herb Christophers of New Zealand's conservation department. The whales' echolocation ability is inhibited in shallower waters, and Farewell Spit has played host to mass whale beachings before. Bonnie Kristian
A Dominican newspaper printed a picture of SNL's Alec Baldwin instead of the real President Trump
A Dominican newspaper, El Nacional, on Friday published a story about U.S.-Israeli relations illustrated with a photo of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — and actor Alec Baldwin doing his impression of President Trump for Saturday Night Live.
Dear El Nacional, Alec Baldwin will be pleased as punch. But let's hope the Dominican Republic isn't added to Trump's banned countries list pic.twitter.com/vt4NJe4NJf
— Sharon Gibson (@SharonGibson3) February 10, 2017
The photo caption makes no mention of Baldwin, and it is so far unclear whether the image selection was a swipe at Trump or an honest mistake. BuzzFeed News reached out to the paper for comment. Bonnie Kristian