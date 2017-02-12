White House reportedly weighing whether to fire Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn

Michael Flynn, President Trump's national security adviser, has been going around the White House apologizing for the drama surrounding his contact with the Russian ambassador to the United States before the inauguration, an administration official told The Wall Street Journal on Sunday.
Flynn had said he and Sergey Kislyak never discussed the sanctions imposed on Russia by former President Barack Obama in response to alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election, and Vice President Mike Pence and other administration officials backed him up. The administration official said that Flynn now admits he did speak with the ambassador about sanctions, multiple times, as reflected in transcripts of his phone calls. White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus is leading the White House's review of the matter, and some insiders are hopeful that Flynn will resign on his own accord.
Trump has told some people in confidence Flynn is no longer welcome in the White House, while others say he has expressed confidence in him, WSJ reports. Legal experts have said if Flynn promised to ease sanctions once Trump was in office, he may have violated a law that bars private citizens from engaging in foreign policy. Catherine Garcia
Adele took home the top honors Sunday night at the 59th annual Grammy Awards, winning Album of the Year for 25 and Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance for "Hello."
The ceremony, hosted by The Late Late Show's James Corden, featured performances by Beyoncé, Lady Gaga with Metallica, Adele, The Weeknd, and Bruno Mars, with tributes to Prince and George Michael. Chance the Rapper was named Best New Artist and also won the Best Rap Performance award for "No Problem," featuring Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz, and Best Rap Album for Coloring Book, while Beyoncé won Best Urban Contemporary Album for Lemonade and her sister, Solange, won Best R&B Performance for "Cranes in the Sky." The late David Bowie's Blackstar won Best Alternative Music Album, while his song of the same name received the Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song awards. Other winners include Drake, Maren Morris, Twenty One Pilots, and Sturgill Simpson. Catherine Garcia
North Korea's state-run news agency KCNA said Monday that its missile launch on Sunday, supervised by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was a successful test of a new weapon it claims can carry a nuclear warhead.
The South Korean military says the missile, which landed in the Sea of Japan, traveled 340 miles, and an official told NBC News it was "highly likely" the missile was an improved version of the Musudan-type intermediate-range missile. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called the launch "absolutely intolerable," and said North Korea "must comply with the relevant U.N. Security Council resolutions." Catherine Garcia
Legendary jazz artist Al Jarreau died Sunday morning in Los Angeles. He was 76. The cause of death has not been released, but he was recently hospitalized for exhaustion.
Jarreau's career spanned five decades, with seven Grammy wins and 20 albums, and he is the only Grammy vocalist to have won in the jazz, pop, and R&B categories. Born in Milwaukee in 1940, Jarreau began singing in the church choir at age four. After receiving his bachelor's degree in psychology and master's degree in vocational rehabilitation, he moved to San Francisco and briefly worked as a social worker in the 1960s, but soon moved to Los Angeles to become a singer.
"All through his career, he was someone who was daring," jazz vocalist Dianne Reeves told the Los Angeles Times. "He was totally original. Nobody before him sang like that. He was a courageous singer because he had no problem making something new every single night he was on stage. It was extraordinary to watch." He is survived by his wife, Susan, and son, Ryan. Catherine Garcia
President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, on Saturday submitted a completed 68-page questionnaire to the Senate Judiciary Committee which offers a lengthy personal and professional history for senators to review in advance of confirmation hearings.
The questionnaire is available for public perusal online, and it includes a description of the process by which Gorsuch was nominated, from his first contact with the Trump team in early December through the official announcement of his nomination at the end of January. For those seeking insight into how Gorsuch would function at SCOTUS, however, his account of the "10 most significant cases" over which he presided as a judge is perhaps the most useful information.
"Top of his list is a 2016 case in which he wrote for a panel of judges who sided with a Mexican citizen seeking permission to live in the U.S.," notes The Associated Press. The case considered a conflict between judicial and executive branch interpretations of two competing legal provisions, and Gorsuch writes that his opinion "questioned judicial deference to agency legal interpretations," which can raise "due process (fair notice) and separation of powers concerns."
Gorsuch later describes writing a dissent in a Fourth Amendment case to argue police do not have implied consent to enter someone's home without a warrant if "no trespassing" signs are posted. Among other topics, he also lists cases concerning firearms charges, securities fraud, the religious rights of a Native American inmate, and the Hobby Lobby case about employer-provided contraception that would eventually go to the Supreme Court.
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, says he expects Gorsuch's hearings to occur in March. Bonnie Kristian
An unexploded bomb from World War II was removed from under a gas station in Thessaloniki, Greece, on Sunday. Authorities ordered evacuation of more than 70,000 people so the 500-pound weapon could be transported and safely defused at a firing range.
75.000 people are staying away from their homes in #Thessaloniki,#Greece today while a 250kg unexploded #WWII bomb is defused
pic.twitter.com/ZJpSUzo3Bb
— Mete Sohtaoğlu (@metesohtaoglu) February 12, 2017
Among the evacuees was a group of about 450 Syrian refugees living in a refugee camp housed in a former toilet paper factory nearby. They were taken on a trip to the Archaeological Museum of Thessaloniki while the bomb was deactivated, an outing organized at the refugees' request as a respite from what are described as "prison-like" living conditions in the factory. Bonnie Kristian
The airport in Hamburg, Germany, was briefly evacuated and shut down Sunday after about 50 people complained of coughing and eye pain caused by an unknown airborne irritant near a security checkpoint.
A strong smell was noticed in the area, and an unknown "corrosive" substance was reportedly discovered nearby as fire crews investigated. Physicians were on site to examine the people affected, but no serious injuries seem to have occurred. After about an hour, the airport reopened and flights resumed. Bonnie Kristian
Trump adviser says we don't have 'judicial supremacy' but do have 'enormous evidence' of voter fraud
White House policy adviser Stephen Miller made the rounds of Sunday shows this week, addressing the power of the judiciary, the future of President Trump's immigration executive order, and voter fraud, among other topics.
"The president's powers here are beyond question," Miller said on Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace while discussing the appeals court ruling that upheld the suspension of Trump's order. "The 9th Circuit has a long history of being overturned and the 9th Circuit has a long history of overreaching," he continued. "We don't have judicial supremacy in this country. We have three co-equal branches of government."
Miller continued his defense of executive power on ABC's This Week, where he argued a "district judge in Seattle cannot force the president of the United States to change their laws and our constitution because of their own personal views." He also said the White House has "multiple options and we are considering all of them" for the next step in the immigration order fight, including further litigation in various court venues or the introduction of an entirely new order.
In the same conversation, Miller rejected host George Stephanopoulos' statement that President Trump has made accusations of voter fraud without evidence, particularly where alleged fraud in New Hampshire is concerned. "The White House has provided enormous evidence with respect to voter fraud, with respect to people being registered in more than one state," Miller said. Stephanopoulos would not concede his point.
Miller also spoke with Chuck Todd on NBC's Meet the Press, where he deflected questions about the president's confidence in his national security adviser, Gen. Michael Flynn, and argued for the legality of the original immigration order. Watch an excerpt of his ABC interview below. Bonnie Kristian