Trump, Trudeau talk trade, immigration, and women in business in first in-person meeting

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in Washington, D.C., on Monday morning for his first in-person meeting with President Trump. The North American leaders discussed free trade and shared economic interests amid Canada's concerns about Trump's plans to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement. "We understand that both of our countries are stronger when we join forces in matters of international commerce," Trump said during a joint press conference Thursday afternoon.
Trump also said that he and Trudeau had discussed infrastructure projects, and formulated some "very tough" ideas for dealing with the "tremendous problem with terrorism." Trump said he could "never be totally confident" the northern border was secure, but he praised the work he and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly have done so far to get people "with a tremendous track record of abuse and problems" out.
During the visit, Trump and Trudeau also met with "a group of leading business women" from both the U.S. and Canada to "discuss women in the workforce," Trump tweeted Monday. A new task force called the United States Canada Council for the Advancement of Women Business Leaders-Female Entrepreneurs was announced to "promote the growth of women-owned enterprises." "I'm focused and you're focused on the important role women play in our economies," Trump said. Becca Stanek
There won't be any boxes of chocolate, heart-shaped balloons, or red roses in Pakistan this Valentine's Day. On Monday, just one day before the holiday, the Islamabad High Court in Pakistan's capital issued a nationwide order banning any Valentine's Day festivities, decorations, or references in government or public spaces, and prohibiting the media from discussing or promoting the holiday. The ban, which is effective immediately, does not extend to shops and restaurants.
The court's order followed a citizen's petition arguing the holiday goes "against the teachings of Islam and should be banned immediately" and encourages "immorality, nudity, and indecency under the cover of spreading love," BBC reported. Last year, Pakistan's President Mamnoon Hussain also came out against Valentine's Day, declaring the holiday — named after a Christian saint who supposedly "was martyred in the name of love" — had "no connection with" the culture and "should be avoided."
Pakistan isn't the only country that's taken issue with the day of love. The holiday is also banned in Saudi Arabia, and citizens of Malaysia and Saudi Arabia have been punished for celebrating Valentine's Day. Becca Stanek
When he isn't busy confronting Kellyanne Conway on air (or squirming about the SNL reenactment), CNN's Jake Tapper is apparently writing fiction. His debut novel, called The Hellfire Club, will be out in the summer of 2018, The Associated Press reported Monday.
The novel takes place in 1950s Washington, D.C., with President Dwight Eisenhower, Vice President Richard Nixon, and Sen. Joe McCarthy as the backdrops. "Amid the swirl of glamorous and powerful political leaders and deal makers, a mysterious fatal car accident thrusts Charlie and Margaret into an underworld of secret deals, secret societies, and a plot that could change the course of history," publisher Little, Brown writes.
Tapper, who apparently does not sleep, finished the novel in his "free time" and will not take any time off from CNN for the book. The anchor has previously published nonfiction works, but said "being able to combine Washington intrigue with this fascinating time period and the larger-than-life characters who come with it — the Kennedys, McCarthy, Nixon, Ike — has been a thrill." Jeva Lange
Burger King restaurants in Israel are giving a whole new twist to the idea of a Happy Meal. For Valentine's Day, the fast food chain will offer "adult meals" for patrons who are at least 18 years old, AdWeek reports. And yes, the meals come with a toy — that kind of toy.
In addition to "a romantic adult toy," the meal comes with two Whoppers, two packs of French fries, and two beers. But unfortunately for American consumers, the offer is only available in Israel after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, so you in the U.S. will have to buy that feather duster all on your own. Jeva Lange
Stephen Miller's rise to the top as President Trump's senior policy adviser was swift and sudden. Now, the 31-year-old is crafting executive orders and appearing on cable news declaring the president "correct 100 percent of the time." But not long ago, he was a "far-right gadfly with little policy experience" writing emails that were, "until recently, considered spam by many of his Republican peers," The New York Times reported:
As a top aide to Mr. Sessions, the conservative Alabama senator, Mr. Miller dispatched dozens and dozens of bombastic emails to congressional staff members and reporters in early 2013 when the Senate was considering a big bipartisan immigration overhaul. Mr. Miller slammed the evils of "foreign labor" and pushed around nasty news articles on proponents of compromise, like Senator Marco Rubio of Florida.
One exhausted Senate staff member, forwarding a Miller-gram to a reporter at the time, wrote: "His latest. And it's only 11:45 a.m." [The New York Times]
Perhaps that's what caught the eye of Miller's new boss, another man with a lot of opinions and a compulsion to hit "send." Becca Stanek
Australian scientist Anthony Stickland had the tasty idea to conduct research on how to effectively get ketchup out of a glass bottle — you know, without the ketchup splattering everywhere in the process. Part of the thing that makes ketchup distribution tricky is that the substance is a "non-Newtonian" liquid, meaning that it doesn't respond to force like water, alcohol, and oil do. Instead of moving twice as fast for twice the amount of force, as described by Sir Isaac Newton, the thickness of ketchup changes based on how hard, fast, or long force is applied, The New York Times reports.
"You need to overcome the yield stress to mix it, so it needs a decent oomph," Stickland explained, recommending you shake the bottle with the cap on first. "Briefly invoke your inner paint shaker." Part two involves turning the bottle upside down and delivering a "strong whack" to the bottom: "Swiftly stopping the bottle should slump the sauce into the neck," he said.
Then remove the cap and gently pour, making sure the ketchup doesn't slip back to the bottom. "The amount of force depends on how much is left in the bottle," Stickland said. "A full bottle will have the weight of the sauce pushing down whenever the bottle is tilted, whereas a nearly empty bottle will need some help."
Confused? "Newton's laws of motion always hold," The New York Times notes, "so any way to induce acceleration through tilting, whacking, or shaking should work."
Watch a demonstration — preferably not on an empty stomach — below. Jeva Lange
President Trump's approval rating tumbled to an all-time low in the latest Gallup tracking poll. As of Feb. 11, just 40 percent approve of the job Trump is doing as president, while 55 percent disapprove. Around the same time in former President Barack Obama's first term, Obama boasted a 65 percent approval rating and a 21 percent disapproval rating.
Trump's latest numbers mark a steep drop from when he first took office. On Jan. 22, he stood at an even 45 percent approval and 45 percent disapproval rate. In the course of three short weeks, Trump's approval rating has shed five points, while his disapproval rate has simultaneously jumped by 10.
The Gallup poll surveys 1,500 adults across the country by telephone. Its margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points. Becca Stanek
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough reckons President Trump 'would be impeached' if he followed adviser Stephen Miller's advice
Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough reminded President Trump's senior policy adviser Stephen Miller of a little thing called judicial review on Monday morning after Miller, during multiple TV appearances Sunday, declared the president is "correct 100 percent of the time." Criticizing the court's ruling against Trump's immigration executive order, Miller said the president's decisions about national security ought not to be questioned. "[The president's decisions] will be questioned my young, little Miller," Scarborough said. "They will be questioned by the court. It's called judicial review. Alexander Hamilton and James Madison wrote about it in the Federalist Papers. It was enshrined in Madison's Constitution."
Scarborough said the White House is "embarrassing themselves by putting this guy up," describing Miller's "performance" as "horrendous" and "an embarrassment." "That is the talk of a dictator, not somebody who is president of the United States," Scarborough said. If Trump's administration were to actually act based on Miller's suggestions, "we could have impeachment proceedings within the next six months," Scarborough warned.
Watch Scarborough's horrified reactions to the "anti-Constitutional forces in that White House" below. Becca Stanek