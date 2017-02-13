Trump, Trudeau talk trade, immigration, and women in business in first in-person meeting

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in Washington, D.C., on Monday morning for his first in-person meeting with President Trump. The North American leaders discussed free trade and shared economic interests amid Canada's concerns about Trump's plans to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement. "We understand that both of our countries are stronger when we join forces in matters of international commerce," Trump said during a joint press conference Thursday afternoon.

Trump also said that he and Trudeau had discussed infrastructure projects, and formulated some "very tough" ideas for dealing with the "tremendous problem with terrorism." Trump said he could "never be totally confident" the northern border was secure, but he praised the work he and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly have done so far to get people "with a tremendous track record of abuse and problems" out.

During the visit, Trump and Trudeau also met with "a group of leading business women" from both the U.S. and Canada to "discuss women in the workforce," Trump tweeted Monday. A new task force called the United States Canada Council for the Advancement of Women Business Leaders-Female Entrepreneurs was announced to "promote the growth of women-owned enterprises." "I'm focused and you're focused on the important role women play in our economies," Trump said. Becca Stanek