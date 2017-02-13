Michael Flynn resigns as Trump's national security adviser

Michael Flynn resigned late Monday night as President Trump's national security adviser.

Flynn, a retired lieutenant general, resigned just a few hours after The Washington Post published a story about the Department of Justice having warned the White House that Flynn had communicated with the Russian ambassador to the United States about sanctions and could be subject to blackmail. It was also reported that Flynn misled Vice President Mike Pence about the topics he discussed with the ambassador.

In his resignation letter, Flynn wrote that he "held numerous phone calls with foreign counterparts, ministers, and ambassadors. These calls were to facilitate a smooth transition and begin to build the necessary relationships between the president, his advisers, and foreign leaders. Such calls are standard practice in any transition of this magnitude. Unfortunately, because of the fast pace of events, I inadvertently briefed the vice president-elect and others with incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian ambassador. I have sincerely apologized to the president and the vice president, and they have accepted my apology."

Earlier in the day, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Flynn still had the full confidence of the president, but not long after, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Trump was "evaluating the situation." NBC News reports that Keith Kellogg, a retired general, has been named acting national security adviser. Catherine Garcia